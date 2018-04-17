Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee will try to qualify for Senior Open at St. Andrews

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee is hoping to qualify for the 2018 Senior Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Four 18-hole qualifying competitions will be held July 23 at Fairmont St. Andrews, Ladybank, Lundin Links and Scotscraig. Chamblee made it through final qualifying at Scotscraig for the 1995 British Open at St. Andrews and may try to go the same route this year ahead of the Senior Open July 26-29.

A former PGA Tour pro, Chamblee is now best known for his passionate commentary and willingness to offer contrarian on-air opinions.

Chamblee casually announced his intent to play a qualifier on the Golf Channel Podcast while discussing the button-down shirt Phil Mickelson wore in a Tuesday practice round ahead of the Masters.

“I’m gonna try to qualify for the Senior Open at St. Andrews,” Chamblee said. “I will not be wearing the button-down (shirt). I don’t think my wife would allow that. I think Bailey would put the kibosh on that given her fashion sense.”

Chamblee, 55, won the Greater Vancouver Open in 1998 and last played a full season on the PGA Tour in 2003. He is currently working on his second book, “The Short Game,” and said last fall he fully intends to play on the PGA Tour Champions down the road.

“I was playing quite a bit of golf until I came up against a deadline, so I’m spending a little more of my time alone writing at the moment,” Chamblee said in October. “When I finish these books, I fully intend to go play some on the Champions Tour, because I really enjoy competing and I enjoy playing golf. I enjoy practicing and grinding and spending pretty much all day trying to figure golf out.”