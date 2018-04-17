Golfweek's Best 2018: Best Courses You Can Play

Welcome Golfweek’s annual Best. Each spring, we publish the three lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

We hope you enjoy poring over these rankings, and we look forward to hearing your thoughts on this Best Courses You Can Play list:

Alabama

1. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms, Sylacauga (m)

2. Grand National (Lake), Opelika (m)

3. Oxmoor Valley (Ridge), Birmingham (m)

4. Cambrian Ridge (Sherling/Canyon), Greenville (m)

5. Ross Bridge, Hoover (m)

6. Grand National (Links), Opelika (m)

7. Kiva Dunes, Gulf Shores (m)

8. Magnolia Grove (The Crossings), Mobile (m)

9. The Shoals (Fighting Joe), Muscle Shoals (m)

10. Limestone Springs, Oneonta (m)

Alaska

1. Anchorage GC, Anchorage (m)

2. Chena Bend, Fairbanks (m)

3. Moose Run (Creek), Fort Richardson (m)

4. Settler’s Bay, Wasilla (m)

5. Moose Run (Hill), Fort Richardson (m)

Arizona

1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro), Fountain Hills (m)

2. Quintero, Peoria (m)

3. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita), Marana (m)

4. Wickenburg Ranch, Wickenburg (m)

5. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale (m)

6. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Maricopa (m)

7. Troon North (Monument), Scottsdale (m)

8. Troon North (Pinnacle), Scottsdale, (m)

9. Verrado GC, Buckeye (m)

10. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla), Fountain Hills (m)

11. Ventana Canyon (Mountain, Tucson (m)

12. Boulders Resort (North), Carefree (m)

13. Laughlin Ranch, Bullhead City (m)

14. Sewailo, Tucson (m)

15. Boulders Resort (South), Carefree (m)

16. La Paloma (Ridge/Canyon), Tucson (m)

17. Apache Stronghold, San Carlos (m)

18. Talking Stick (North), Scottsdale (m)

19. Grayhawk (Raptor), Scottsdale (m)

20. Grayhawk (Talon), Scottsdale (m)

21. Ventana Canyon (Canyon), Tucson (m)

22. Gold Canyon (Dinosaur Mountain), Gold Canyon (m)

23. SunRidge Canyon, Fountain Hills (m)

24. Papago Municipal, Phoenix (m)

25. Camelback GC (Ambiente), Scottsdale (m)

26. Victory at Verrado, Buckeye (m)*

27. Los Caballeros, Wickenburg (m)

28. Legacy Golf Resort, Phoenix (m)

29. Wigwam (Gold), Litchfield Park (m)

30. Wildfire at Desert Ridge (Faldo Course), Phoenix (m)

Arkansas

1. The Ridges at Village Creek, Wynne (m)*

2. Mystic Creek, El Dorado (m)*

3. Hot Springs CC (Park), Hot Springs (c)

4. Big Creek, Mountain Home (m)

5. Hot Springs CC (Arlington), Hot Springs (c)

California

1. Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach (No. 8 c)

2. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz (No. 36 c)

3. Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach (No. 27 m)

4. Rams Hill, Borrego Springs (m)

5. Torrey Pines (South), San Diego (c)

6. Rustic Canyon, Moorpark (m)

7. CordeValle, San Martin (m)

8. PGA West (Stadium), La Quinta (m)

9. Barona Creek, Lakeside (m)

10. Links at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach (m)

11. Poppy Hills Golf Course, Pebble Beach (m)

12. Pelican Hill (Ocean North), Newport Coast (m)

13. Pelican Hill (Ocean South), Newport Coast (m)

14. Torrey Pines (North), San Diego (c)

15. The Grand GC, San Diego (m)

16. Coyote Moon, Truckee (m)

17. Bayonet, Seaside (c)

18. Saddle Creek, Copperopolis (m)

19. Maderas, Poway (m)

20. Omni La Costa Resort & Spa (Champions), Carlsbad (m)

21. SilverRock, La Quinta (m)

22. Darkhorse, Auburn (m)

23. Desert Willow (Firecliff), Palm Desert (m)

24. Park Hyatt Aviara GC, Carlsbad (m)

25. Silverado Resort and Spa (North), Napa (c)

26. Indian Wells Golf Resort (Players), Indian Wells (m)

27. Trump National GC, Rancho Palos Verdes (m)

28. Classic Club, Palm Springs (m)

29. Indian Wells Golf Resort (Celebrity), Indian Wells (m)

30. Journey at Pechanga, Temecula (m)

Colorado

1. Redlands Mesa, Grand Junction (m)

2. The Broadmoor (East), Colorado Springs (c)

3. Red Sky (Fazio), Wolcott (m)

4. Haymaker, Steamboat Springs (m)

5. CommonGround, Aurora (m)

6. The Broadmoor (West), Colorado Springs (c)

7. Bear Dance, Larkspur (m)

8. Red Sky (Norman), Wolcott (m)

9. The Ridge, Castle Pines (m)

10. Lakota Canyon, New Castle (m)

Connecticut

1. Wintonbury Hills, Bloomfield (m)

2. Keney Park GC, Hartford (c)

3. Lake of Isles (North), North Stonington (m)

4. Great River, Milford (m)

5. Oxford Greens, Oxford (m)

6. Fox Hopyard, East Haddam (m)

7. Mohegan Sun GC, Baltic (m)

8. Hotchkiss GC, Lakeville (c)*

9. Shennecossett CC, Groton (c)

10. Richter Park, Danbury (m)

Delaware

1. Bayside Resort GC, Fenwick Island (m)

2. Deerfield Golf & Tennis Club, Newark (c)

3. Baywood Greens, Long Neck (m)

4. White Clay Creek, Wilmington (m)

5. Bear Trap Dunes, Bethany Beach (m)

Florida

1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 21 m)

2. Streamsong (Black), Fort Meade (No. 31 m)*

3. Streamsong (Red), Streamsong (No. 35 m)

4. Streamsong (Blue), Streamsong (No. 55 m)

5. World Woods (Pine Barrens), Brooksville

6. Trump National Doral Miami (The Blue Monster), Doral (m)

7. Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry), Lecanto (m)

8. Bay Hill Club, Orlando (m)

9. Innisbrook (Copperhead), Tarpon Springs (m)

10. PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens (m)

11. Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean Course), Palm Coast (m)

12. Camp Creek, Panama City Beach (m)

13. Turnberry Isle Resort (Soffer), Aventura (m)

14. World Woods (Rolling Oaks), Brooksville (m)

15. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine), Destin (m)

16. Victoria Hills, Deland (m)

17. Black Diamond Ranch (Ranch), Lecanto (m)

18. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker), Port St. Lucie (m)

19. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills (c)

20. Hammock Beach Resort (Conservatory), Palm Coast (m)

21. The Breakers (Rees Jones Course), West Palm Beach (m)

22. PGA Golf Club (Dye), Port St. Lucie (m)

23. Capital City CC, Tallahassee (c)*

24. Southern Dunes, Haines City (m)

25. Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande (c)

26. Crandon Park GC, Key Biscayne (m)

27. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold), Doral (m)

28. Turnberry Isle Resort (Miller), Aventura (m)

29. Reunion Resort (Watson Course), Reunion (m)

30. Orange County National (Panther Lake) Winter Garden (m)

Georgia

1. Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island (No. 88 m)

2. Reynolds Lake Oconee, (Great Waters), Oconee (m)

3. Arrowhead Pointe, Elberton (m)

4. Harbor Club, Greensboro (m)

5. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee), Oconee (m)

6. University of Georgia GC, Athens (m)

7. Achasta, Dahlonega (m)

8. Woodmont, Canton (m)

9. Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa, Young Harris (m)

10. Sea Island GC (Plantation), St. Simons Island (c)

11. Sea Island GC (Retreat), St. Simons Island (m)

12. The Georgia Club (Chancellor’s), Statham (m)

13. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing), Greensboro (m)

14. The Club at Savannah Harbor, Savannah (m)

15. Bear’s Best Atlanta, Suwanee (m)

Hawaii

1. Kapalua (Plantation), Maui (No. 45 m)

2. Four Seasons Resort (Manele), Lanai (No. 64 m)

3. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC, Kona (m)

4. Princeville Makai, Kauai (m)

5. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Kailua-Kona (m)

6. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay), Kauai (m)

7. Wailea (Gold), Maui, (m)

8. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer), Oahu (m)

9. Wailea (Emerald), Maui (m)

10. Kapolei GC, Kapolei (m)

11. Ocean Course at Hokuala, Kauai (m)

12. Kapalua (Bay), Maui (m)

13. Mauna Lani (North), Kona (m)

14. Wailua Municipal, Kauai (m)

15. Ko Olina, Oahu (m)

Idaho

1. Circling Raven, Worley (m)

2. Jug Mountain Ranch, McCall (m)

3. Coeur d’Alene Resort, Coeur d’Alene (m)

4. Whitetail, McCall (m)

5. BanBury, Eagle (m)

Illinois

1. Cog Hill (No. 4-Dubsdread), Lemont (m)

2. Highlands of Elgin, Elgin (m)

3. TPC at Deere Run, Silvis (m)

4. Thunderhawk, Beach Park (m)

5. Eagle Ridge (The General), Galena (m)

6. Preserve at Oak Meadow, Addison (m)*

7. Mt. Prospect GC, Mt. Prospect c)

8. Stonewall Orchard GC, Grayslake (m)

9. Weaver Ridge, Peoria (m)

10. Cantigny, Wheaton (m)

11. Bowes Creek, Elgin (m)

12. Metamora Fields, Peoria (m)*

13. Ravisloe, Homewood (c)

14. Mistwood, Romeoville (m)

15. The Glen Club, Glenview (m)

Indiana

1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick (m)

2. French Lick Resort (Ross), French Lick (c)

3. Birck Boilermaker (Kampen), East Lafayette (m)

4. Fort GC, Indianapolis (m)

5. Chariot Run, Laconia (m)

6. Warren GC at Notre Dame, South Bend (m)

7. Brickyard Crossing, Speedway (m)

8. Otter Creek, Columbus (c)

9. Harrison Hills, Attica (m)

10. Sultan’s Run, Jasper (m)*

Iowa

1. Spirit Hollow, Burlington (m)

2. Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort, Larchwood (m)*

3. Blue Top Ridge, Riverside (m)

4. Brooks GC, Okoboji (c)

5. Amana Colonies, Amana (m)

Kansas

1. Firekeeper, Mayetta (m)

2. Buffalo Dunes, Garden City (m)

3. Colbert Hills, Manhattan (m)

4. Sand Creek Station, Newton (m)

5. Iron Horse, Leawood (m)*

Kentucky

1. Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa, Lexington (m)

2. Heritage Hill, Shepherdsville (m)

3. Wasioto Winds, Pineville (m)

4. Lassing Pointe, Union (m)

5. Kearney Hill, Lexington (m)

Louisiana

1. TPC Louisiana, Avondale (m)

2. The Country Club at the Golden Nugget, Lake Charles (m)

3. Black Bear, Delhi (m)

4. Carter Plantation, Springfield (m)

5. English Turn Golf & Country Club, New Orleans (m)

Maine

1. Sugarloaf GC, Carrabassett Valley (m)

2. Belgrade Lakes GC, Belgrade Lakes (m)

3. Sunday River, Newry (m)

4. Kebo Valley, Bar Harbor (c)

5. Ledges, York (m)

Maryland

1. Bulle Rock, Havre de Grace (m)

2. Lodestone, McHenry (m)

3. Lake Presidential, Upper Marlboro (m)

4. Links at Lighthouse Sound, Ocean City (m)

5. Whiskey Creek, Ijamsville (m)

6. Musket Ridge, Myersville (m)

7. Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone (m)

8. Worthington Manor, Urbana (m)

9. Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay (River Marsh), Cambridge (m)

10. Queenstown Harbor (River), Queenstown (m)

Massachusetts

1. Cape Cod National, Brewster (m)

2. Miacomet, Nantucket (m)

3. The Ranch CC, Southwick (m)

4. Farm’s Neck, Martha’s Vineyard (m)

5. Crumpin-Fox, Bernardston (m)

6. Pinehills (Jack Nicklaus), Plymouth (m)

7. Red Tail, Devens (m)

8. George Wright Municipal GC, Boston (c)

9. Pinehills (Rees Jones), Plymouth (m)

10. Franklin Park GC, Boston (c)*

Michigan

1. Arcadia Bluffs, Arcadia (No. 43 m)

2. Forest Dunes (The Loop – Red & Black), Roscommon (No. 69 m)

3. Greywalls at Marquette, Marquette (No. 82 m)

4. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course), Roscommon (m)

5. Gull Lake View GC & Resort (Stoatin Brae), Augusta (m)*

6. Belvedere, Charlevoix (c)

7. LochenHeath, Williamsburg (m)

8. Eagle Eye, Bath (m)

9. Tullymore, Stanwood (m)

10. University of Michigan GC, Ann Arbor

11. TimberStone, Iron Mountain (m)

12. Pilgrim’s Run, Grand Rapids (m)

13. Treetops (Signature), Gaylord (m)

14. Lakewood Shores Resort (Gailes), Oscoda (m)

15. Orchards, Washington (m)

16. Sweetgrass, Harris (m)

17. Black Lake, Onaway (m)

18. Bay Harbor Golf Club (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor (m)

19. Angels Crossing, Vicksburg (m)

20. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club, Brutus (m)

Minnesota

1. Giants Ridge (Quarry), Biwabik (m)

2. The Wilderness at Fortune Bay, Tower (m)

3. Breezy Point Resort (Deacon’s Lodge), Brainerd (m)

4. The Classic at Madden’s Lake, Brainerd (m)

5. Chaska Town Course, Chaska (m)

6. Meadows at Mystic Lake, Prior Lake (m)

7. Jewel GC, Lake City (m)

8. Dacotah Ridge, Morton (m)

9. Rush Creek, Maple Grove (m)

10. Shanty Creek Resorts (Legend), Bellaire (m)

Mississippi

1. Fallen Oak, Saucier (No. 56 m)

2. Mossy Oak, West Point (No. 98 m)

3. The Preserve, Vancleave (m)

4. Grand Bear, Saucier (m)

5. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks), Philadelphia (m)

6. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas), Philadelphia (m)

7. Shell Landing, Gautier (m)

8. Windance, Gulfport (m)

9. The Bridges GC at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis (m)

10. Timberton, Hattiesburg (m)

Missouri

1. Branson Hills, Branson (m)

2. Buffalo Ridge Springs, Hollister (m)

3. Swope Memorial, Kansas City (c)

4. Old Kinderhook, Camdenton (m)

5. Creekmoor, Raymore (m)*

6. Ledgestone, Branson (m)*

7. Missouri Bluffs, St. Charles (m)

8. Shoal Creek, Kansas City (m)

9. Stone Canyon, Blue Springs (m)*

10. Silo Ridge, Bolivar (m)*

Montana

1. The Wilderness Club of Montana, Eureka (m)

2. Old Works, Anaconda (m)

3. The Ranch Club, Missoula (m)

4. Buffalo Hills, Kalispell (m)

5. Canyon River, Missoula (m)

Nebraska

1. Wild Horse, Gothenburg (No. 89 m)

2. Prairie Club (Dunes), Valentine (m)

3. Tatanka Golf Course, Niobrara (m)

4. Prairie Club (Pines), Valentine (m)

5. Quarry Oaks, Ashland (m)

Nevada

1. Shadow Creek, North Las Vegas (No. 9 m)

2. Cascata, Boulder City (m)

3. Wolf Creek, Mesquite (m)

4. Coyote Springs (Chase), Coyote Springs (m)

5. Conestoga, Mesquite (m)

6. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort, Henderson (m)

7. Edgewood Tahoe, Tahoe (m)

8. Paiute (The Wolf), Las Vegas (m)

9. Incline Village (Championship), Incline Village (m)

10. Paiute (Sun Mountain), Las Vegas (m)

New Hampshire

1. Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods (c)

2. CC of New Hampshire, Sutton (c)

3. Hanover CC, Hanover (c)

4. Portsmouth CC, Greenland (c)

5. Breakfast Hill, Greenland (m)

New Jersey

1. Atlantic City CC, Northfield (c)

2. Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen), Hamburg (m)

3. Twisted Dune, Egg Harbor Township (m)

4. Shore Gate, Ocean View (m)

5. Neshanic Valley, Neshanic Station (m)

6. Architects GC, Lopatcong, (m)

7. Ballamor, Egg Harbor Township (m)

8. Scotland Run, Williamstown (m)

9. Stockton Seaview (Bay), Absecon (c)

10. Knoll (West Course), Boonton (c)

11. Heron Glen, Ringoes (m)

12. Crystal Springs Resort (Wild Turkey), Hardyston (m)

13. Galloping Hill, Kenilworth (m)

14. Union League National GC, Swainton (m)

15. Hominy Hill, Colts Neck (m)

New Mexico

1. Paa-Ko Ridge, Sandia Park (m)

2. Red Hawk, Las Cruces (m)*

3. Rockwind Community Links, Hobbs (m)

4. Piñon Hills, Farmington (m)

5. Twin Warriors, Santa Ana Pueblo (m)

6. Taos CC, Taos (m)

7. Sandia, Albuquerque (m)

8. University of New Mexico (Championship), Albuquerque (m)

9. Inn of the Mountain Gods, Mescalero (m)

10. Black Mesa, Espanola (m)

New York

1. Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale (No. 25 c)

2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point, New York (m)

3. Leatherstocking, Cooperstown (c)

4. Sagamore, Bolton Landing (c)

5. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote), Verona (m)

6. Pound Ridge GC, Pound Ridge (m)

7. Bethpage State Park (Red), Farmingdale (c)

8. Grossinger’s CC, Liberty (m)

9. Ravenwood, Victor, (m)

10. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah), Verona (m)

11. Saratoga National, Saratoga (m)

12. Conklin Players Club, Conklin (m)

13. Montauk Downs State Park, Montauk Point, (m)

14. Seneca Hickory Stick Golf, Lewiston (m)

15. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat), Verona (m)

North Carolina

1. Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst (No. 14 c)

2. Mid Pines, Southern Pines (c)

3. Dormie Club, Pinehurst (m)

4. Pine Needles, Southern Pines (c)

5. Linville GC, Linville (c)

6. Tobacco Road, Sanford (m)

7. Pinehurst No. 8, Pinehurst (m)

8. Bald Head Island Club, Bald Head Island (m)

9. The Omni Grove Park Inn, Asheville (c)

10. Ocean Ridge (Leopard’s Chase), Sunset Beach (m)

11. Duke University GC, Durham (c)

12. Southern Pines GC, Southern Pines (c)

13. Cape Fear National GC, Wilmington (m)

14. Ocean Ridge (Tiger’s Eye), Sunset Beach (m)

15. Mount Mitchell GC, Burnsville (m)

North Dakota

1. Links of North Dakota, Williston (m)

2. Hawktree, Bismarck (m)

3. Bully Pulpit, Medora (m)

4. Riverwood, Bismarck (m)

5. Vardon GC, Minot (m)

Ohio

1. Manakiki, Willoughby (c)

2. Fowler’s Mill (Lake & River), Chesterland (m)

3. The Virtues, Nashport (m)

4. Boulder Creek, Streetsboro (m)

5. Sleepy Hollow, Brecksville, (c)

6. The Quarry, Canton (m)

7. Stonelick Hills, Batavia (m)

8. Little Mountain, Painesville (m)

9. Cooks Creek, South Bloomfield (m)

10. EagleSticks, Zanesville (m)

Oklahoma

1. Karsten Creek, Stillwater (No. 85 m)

2. Jimmie Austin GC at The University of Oklahoma, Norman (c)

3. Chickasaw Pointe, Kingston (m)

4. WinStar, Thackerville (m)

5. Cherokee Hills, Tulsa (c)

Oregon

1. Pacific Dunes, Bandon (No. 2 m)

2. Old Macdonald, Bandon (No. 5 m)

3. Bandon Dunes, Bandon (No. 8 m)

4. Bandon Trails, Bandon (No. 15 m)

5. Tetherow, Bend (m)

6. Pronghorn (Nicklaus), Bend (m)

7. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek), North Plains (m)

8. Aspen Lakes, Sisters (m)

9. Crosswater, Sunriver (m)

10. Reserve Vineyards (South Course) (m)

Pennsylvania

1. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock), Farmington (m)

2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old Course), Bedford (c)

3. Olde Stonewall, Ellwood City (m)

4. Golf Course at Glen Mills, Glen Mills (m)

5. Nemacolin Woodlands (Shepherd’s Rock), Farmington (m)*

6. Hershey CC (West), Hershey (c)

7. Wyncote, Oxford (m)

8. Inniscrone, Avondale (m)

9. Toftrees Golf Resort, State College (m)

10. Berkleigh, Kutztown (m)

Rhode Island

1. Newport National, Newport (m)

2. Triggs Memorial, Providence (c)

3. Meadow Brook, Richmond (m)

4. North Kingstown GC, North Kingstown (c)

5. Montaup CC, Portsmouth (c)

South Carolina

1. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) (No. 12 m)

2. Sea Pines Resort (Harbour Town GL), Hilton Head Island (No. 58 m)

3. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach (c)

4. May River GC at Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton (m)

5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Pawleys Island (m)

6. True Blue, Pawleys Island (m)

7. Tidewater GC, North Myrtle Beach (m)

8. Legends (Moorland), Myrtle Beach (m)

9. Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes), Hilton Head Island (m)

10. Heritage Club, Pawleys Island (m)

11. TPC Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet (m)

12. The Walker Course at Clemson, Clemson (m)

13. Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point), Hilton Head Island (m)

14. Palmetto Dunes (Robert Trent Jones Course), Hilton Head Island (m)

15. Grande Dunes (Resort Club), Myrtle Beach (m)

South Dakota

1. Golf Club at Red Rock, Rapid City (m)

2. Hart Ranch, Rapid City (m)

3. Meadowbrook, Rapid City (m)

4. Southern Hills, Hot Springs (m)

5. Meadowbrook, Rapid City (m)

Tennessee

1. Sweetens Cove, South Pittsburg (No. 50 m)

2. The Course at Sewanee, Sewanee (m)

3. Mirimichi, Millington (m)

4. Stonehenge, Fairfield Glade (m)

5. Heatherhurst (The Brae), Fairfield Glade (m)

Texas

1. Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club, Frankston (m)

2. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech, Lubbock (m)

3. Black Jack’s Crossing, Lajitas (m)

4. Butterfield Trail, El Paso (m)

5. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons), Austin (m)

6. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio, Greg Norman (m)

7. TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, Irving (m)

8. La Cantera Resort (Palmer), San Antonio (m)

9. TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons), San Antonio (m)

10. Wolfdancer, Lost Pines (m)

11. Old American, The Colony (m)

12. Cowboys GC, Grapevine (m)

13. Crown Colony, Lufkin (m)

14. Palmilla Beach GC, Port Aransas (m)

15. Brackenridge Park GC, San Antonio (c)

16. Stevens Park, Dallas (m)

17. Cottonwood Valley, Irving (m)

18. GC of Houston (Tournament Course), Humble (m)

19. Texas Star, Euless (m)

20. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Foothills), Austin (m)

Utah

1. Sand Hollow Resort (Championship), St. George (m)

2. Hideout, Monticello (m)

3. Soldier Hollow (Gold), Midway (m)

4. Thanksgiving Point, Lehi (m)

5. Entrada at Snow Canyon, St. George (m)

6. TalonsCove, Saratoga Springs (m)

7. The Ledges of St. George, St. George (m)

8. Coral Canyon, Washington (m)

9. Soldier Hollow (Silver), Midway (m)

10. Green Spring, Washington (m)

Vermont

1. CC of Vermont, Waterbury Center (m)

2. Jay Peak, Jay (m)

3. Okemo Valley, Ludlow (m)

4. Stowe Mountain Club, Stowe (m)

5. The Golf Club at Equinox, Manchester (c)

Virginia

1. The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades), Hot Springs (No. 71 c)

2. Highland Course at Primland,Meadows of Dan (m)

3. Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club,Charlottesville (m)

4. Golden Horseshoe (Gold), Williamsburg (m)

5. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg (m)

6. Kingsmill (River), Williamsburg (m)

7. Independence, Midlothian (m)

8. The Club at Viniterra,New Kent (m)

9. Potomac Shores GC, Potomac Shores (m)

10. Bay Creek (Nicklaus Course), Cape Charles (m)

11. Laurel Hill, Lorton (m)

12. Riverfront GC at Harbour View, Suffolk (m)

13. Golden Eagles GC at Tides Inn, Irvington (m)

14. Westfields, Clifton (m)

15. Mattaponi Springs, Ruther Glen (m)

Washington

1. Chambers Bay, University Place (No. 44 m)

2. Gamble Sands, Brewster (No. 49 m)

3. Wine Valley, Walla Walla (m)

4. Salish Cliffs, Shelton, (m)

5. Palouse Ridge, Pullman (m)

6. Olympic Course at Gold Mountain, Bremerton (m)

7. White Horse, Kingston (m)

8. Loomis Trail, Blaine (m)

9. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting, Port Orchard (m)

10. Semiahmoo, Blaine (m)

West Virginia

1. The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs (c)

2. Stonewall Resort, Roanoke (m)

3. Raven GC at Snowshoe Mountain, Snowshoe (m)

4. The Resort at Glade Springs (Stonehaven), Beckley (m)

5. The Greenbrier (Greenbrier), White Sulphur Springs (c)

Wisconsin

1. Whistling Straits (Straits), Mosel (No. 7 m)

2. Sand Valley, Nekoosa (No. 42 m)

3. Lawsonia (Links), Green Lake (No. 64 c)

4. Blackwolf Run (River), Kohler (No. 86 m)

5. Erin Hills, Hartford (No. 99 m)

6. SentryWorld, Stevens Point (m)

7. Whistling Straits (Irish), Mosel (m)

8. University Ridge, Madison (m)

9. Troy Burne, Hudson (m)

10. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, Sheboygan Falls (m)

11. Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys), Kohler (m)

12. Wild Rock, Wisconsin Dells (m)

13. Geneva National (Gary Player), Lake Geneva (m)

14. Big Fish, Hayward (m)

15. Trappers Turn, Wisconsin Dells (m)

Wyoming

1. Teton Pines, Wilson (m)

2. Three Crowns, Casper (m)

3. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club, Jackson (m)

4. Bell Nob, Gillette (m)

5. Olive Glenn, Cody (m)

(m): modern

(c): classic