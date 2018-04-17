Joaquin Niemann signs with Adidas, Ping before pro debut at Valero Texas Open

Joaquin Niemann will make his pro debut this week at the Valero Texas Open, and he will do so playing Ping equipment and wearing Adidas apparel and footwear.

Niemann, the 19-year-old former No. 1-ranked amateur from Chile, has signed endorsement deals with both Ping and Adidas as he makes the jump to pro golf following his appearance at the Masters two weeks ago.

Niemann’s Ping bag will include the G400 LST driver, G400 3-wood and hybrid, iBlade irons, Glide 2.0 wedges and Karsten Anser 2 putter. As part of the multi-year agreement, he will carry a Ping staff bag and play a minimum of 11 Ping clubs, including a driver and putter.

“Ping has a great reputation and I like being associated with them because their technology allows me to play my best golf,” Niemann said. “I have so much confidence in Ping, and their people who’ve supported me are like family. They know my game really well and can make the necessary adjustments to get the most out of every round I play. Having the backing of Ping means everything.”

Said Ping President John K. Solheim: “Joaquin is an exciting young player who won virtually every prestigious junior title and then rose to be the world’s top amateur, so we’re proud to be associated with that level of talent and accomplishment. His skill is amazing, and he’s shown the consistency and dedication to separate himself. We’ve known Joaco for years, and to watch him play you can see why he’s been successful at every step in his journey. We look forward to supporting him as he pursues his goal to play at the highest level.”

Niemann’s signing with Adidas is a bit historic. He is the first 19-year-old to sign with the brand since Sergio Garcia did so in 1999. Niemann will wear Adidas headwear, apparel and footwear.

“Adidas works with the top players in the world, it’s the biggest brand in Chile, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Niemann said. “I look down at my shirt and see the Adidas logo and I feel really proud to be wearing it. I could also tell the difference immediately – everything, from head-to-toe, is beautiful and I just feel better swinging the club.”

Said Tim McNulty, Adidas Golf’s global sports marketing director: “Joaquin plays the game his own way and has an almost surreal ability to call upon his talents when he’s under pressure in search of a win. You can tell that he is going to be a special player at the next level and we’re looking forward to helping him along the way so he can compete at his best.”

Niemann will also play the Wells Fargo Championship, AT&T Byron Nelson and Memorial Tournament on sponsor invites.