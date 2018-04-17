Qualifying criteria, events set for 2018 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup team

Six boys and six girls will travel to Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée, France to represent the U.S. in the 2018 Junior Ryder Cup.

The U.S. team is looking for its sixth straight victory over the Europeans, and the PGA of America announced the qualifying events and criteria Tuesday for the biennial event.

The matches will be held Sept. 24-25, ahead of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

Roster spots will be awarded to the winner and runner-up in the boys and girls PGA Championship in July. Spots will also be awarded to the Girls Junior winner and the boys Junior Amateur winner.

Two boys and two girls will get spots based on the Junior Ryder Cup points list, awarded at various junior events. One boy and one girl will also be selected via a captain’s pick to round out the roster.

Several current pros participated in the Junior Ryder Cup, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Suzanne Peterson.

Here’s a full list of qualifying criteria and schedule of events from the PGA of America release.

43rd Girls Junior PGA Championship winner and runner-up (total of 2), contested July 9-12, at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Kentucky. *

43rd Boys Junior PGA Championship winner and runner-up (total of 2), contested July 31-Aug. 3, 2018 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. *

*If the Girls Junior PGA Champion and/or Boys Junior PGA Champion is not eligible, the next highest ranked player on the corresponding U.S. Junior Ryder Cup points list will be selected. In the event of a tie for 2nd place between two eligible players in either the Girls Junior PGA Championship and/or Boys Junior PGA Championship, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following play to determine the spot. If the champion or runner-up is not eligible, the next highest ranked player on the corresponding U.S. Junior Ryder Cup points list will be selected.

2018 U.S. Girls Junior Champion, to be contested July 16-21, 2018, at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California.**

2018 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion, to be contested July 16-21, at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.**

**If the U.S. Girls Junior Champion and/or the U.S. Junior Amateur Champion is not eligible, the next corresponding highest ranked player on the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup points list will be selected.

Top two boys and top two girls from the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Points List (see charts below), which began awarding points at the 2017 Polo Golf Junior Classic. Events earning points will include: multiple AJGA Invitationals, USGA Junior Championships, Junior PGA Championships and select independent events, such as the Orange Bowl International Junior, Kathy Whitworth Girls Invitational and Scott Robertson Memorial. In addition, points are awarded to those juniors who make the cut in a 2017/2018 PGA Tour, LPGA Tour or USGA national event. All U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Points List ties will be broken by each player’s respective 2018 Junior PGA Championship finish.

Captain’s Pick: