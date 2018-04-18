Fire damages clubhouse at National Golf Links of America

The historic main clubhouse at the The National Golf Links of America in Southampton, N.Y., caught fire Wednesday morning.

The area surrounding the clubhouse was too narrow to accommodate a truck, so firefighters were forced to transport water up a hill to douse the smoky fire in the east wing of the building, 27East.com reported.

National Golf Links of America is rated No. 5 on Golfweek’s Best 100 Classic Courses in the United States for 2018. The course at National golf Links was designed by Charles Blair Macdonald and opened in 1911.

More than 100 firefighters from several locales were called in to battle the fire, which was reported to be contained at 1:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, nor was it known how much damage was caused by the fire.