Golf Channel set to air NHL playoff games Wednesday night

Despite the name, Golf Channel will show more than one sport on Wednesday.

Golf Channel will air two NHL first-round playoff games on Wednesday night, broadcasting the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET start) and the Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET start).

A golf-centric network showing NHL playoff games? Yes, it’s really happening.

NBC owns the national rights to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and scheduling conflicts on NBC’s usual NHL networks, CNBC and USA Network, played a role in this development. NBC Sports Network will air two playoff games Wednesday night, but the two others needed a home.

NBC could’ve used NHL Network to help out, but Golf Channel has a larger reach as the channel appears in more households.

Hence NBC-owned Golf Channel is filling in with NHL coverage. (The NBC channel itself is slated to broadcast a number of new episodes of its shows as well as local news during the time periods these two games fall into.)

These two games will still be shown on the team’s regular carrier in local markets.

The Sharks lead their series 3-0 and the Lightning are up 2-1 in theirs. That means we could see the Sharks close out a playoff series and advance … on Golf Channel.

These truly are amazing times.