Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player pay tribute to Barbara Bush

Jack Nicklaus led the golf world in offering tribute and condolences on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

“Barbara Bush was one of the greatest women to have ever graced the White House, and my wife Barbara and I loved her. She was genuine, sincere, and helped lead our country with the same gentle strength she used to lead a wonderful family,” Nicklaus wrote on Instagram.

Nicklaus also posted two images of he and his wife with the Bushes:

“She was a tremendous wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Always a role model. Always a champion for others. We will miss her greatly. Our love and prayers go out to the Bush family, their extended family, their countless friends, and a nation who adored her.‬ 🙏🏼,” Nicklaus added.

Gary Player also offered his condolences.

Barbara Bush was a remarkable matriarch full of love, life & grace. She fully supported her friends, family, causes and county with aplomb. Vivienne & I send condolences to both Presidents Bush & the entire Bush family. She shall be missed. May she RIP. — Gary Player (@garyplayer) April 18, 2018

Former President George H. W. Bush was an avid golfer and he and his late wife helped to create the Presidents Cup tournament. The Walker Cup is named in honor of George Herbert Walker, who was USGA president when the biennial matches began in 1920. Walker is the grandfather and namesake of George H. W. Bush and great-grandfather of George W. Bush.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.