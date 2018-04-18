Texas golf pro sentenced to 5 years in prison for sexual assault of child

Kurt Henry Picard, a Southeast Texas PGA golf pro, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for two counts of sexual assault of a child.

The 54-year-old had pled guilty prior to Wednesday’s hearing, reports KFDM News/Fox 4. A report from 12News notes that Picard had faced up to 20 years in prison for each count prior to sentencing.

Picard was originally charged in 2016. The pro had become the victim’s golf coach earlier that year. The victim, then 15 years old, told investigators in August 2016 that Picard met her one night in the garage of her Port Neches, Texas, home, and the sexual relationship began there.

KFDM News and 6 News on Fox had the full details on what transpired.

The victim’s father would eventually find explicit text messages from Picard to his daughter, leading to an investigation that saw Picard arrested.

Picard, a Lafayette, La., native, had been a golf pro and teaching instructor for several years prior to his arrest. He was the co-owner of the KAM Golf Academy – based in Port Arthur, Texas – at the time of his arrest. (KAM stood for “Kurt and Mitch,” with Mitch being longtime Picard teaching protege Mitch Duncan.)

The victim and her father both testified at the Wednesday hearing prior to Picard’s sentencing. The victim testified she fell in love with Picard and that her home and school life has suffered.

“Mr. Picard took advantage of a vulnerable child,” Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin told KFDM News/Fox 4. “He was in a position of authority and trust over her.

“She has been through more at 17 years old than most kids and adults are ever going to have to go through for their life.”

Picard will serve two-and-a-half years before he’s eligible for parole.

Related Golfer not allowed to retrieve his stolen clubs despite tracking exact location