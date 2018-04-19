Australian man in jail after stabbing, nearly killing friend on golf course

Golf-course disputes can get heated but are generally harmless and pass over. Not this one.

As multiple outlets report, an Australian man has been sentenced to 20 months in jail after stabbing and nearly killing a friend at Broadford Golf Course north of Melbourne.

Matthew McKay, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to recklessly causing serious injury and assault with a weapon.

This tale is certainly a bizarre one.

McKay was playing with two friends, Simon Mudd and Shaun Peterson, at Broadford in August 2017. The trio had headed off to play golf after drinking and watching a boxing match on TV and an apparently inebriated McKay was damaging the greens as he played.

When his friends called him out on the antics, McKay went to his car, took out a knife, returned and started attacking. He first went after Peterson before attacking Mudd.

That action proved near-fatal, as McKay stabbed Mudd in the left thigh, hitting a large artery that caused Mudd to lose a massive amount of blood.

An emergency surgery and blood transfusion ensured he would live, but Mudd “was minutes away from death.”

The pair had essentially been lifelong friends until the incident.

“Mr. Mudd was your best friend,” Judge Frank Gucciardo told McKay. “He considered you his brother in effect and he’s bewildered and saddened that he could be so hurt and damaged by someone he’d known all his life.”

Apparently this wasn’t McKay’s first stabbing. He was fined almost $5000 after stabbing a woman in the thigh in 2009. McKay had alcohol and drug abuse issues in the the years leading up to his 2017 crime.

McKay will serve at least 10 months in jail before being eligible for parole.

Mudd may’ve survived, but Gucciardo noted that the man has not recovered fully physically, as he has permanent nerve damage in that leg. Mentally, he’s still on the mend as well.

“He is short-tempered and he has lost trust in people,” Gucciardo said.

Overall, just such a strange, sad incident. Everything on the golf course with buddies should be fun and games, and nothing more.

