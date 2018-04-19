Full coverage: 2018 Men's college conference championships

The conference championship slate is here for the 2017-18 Division I men’s college season.

Golfweek will chronicle every conference championship that grants an automatic bid to NCAA regionals for the winner, with all the info below. This page goes in chronological order – with the first championships to finish at the top – and will be updated every time a conference championship concludes. There is also a section for the women’s side, found here.

Keep up with all the conference championship action below.

• • •

WCC

April 16-18: Carlton Oaks GC, Santee, Calif.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Pepperdine (26-under 838)

Medalist: Clay Feagler, Pepperdine (14-under 202)

SWAC

April 16-18: OakWing GC, Alexandria, La.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Prairie View A&M (27-over 891)

Medalist: Laurence Crea, Prairie View A&M (4-over 220)