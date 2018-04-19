Full coverage: 2018 Women's college conference championships

The conference championship slate is here for the 2017-18 Division I women’s college season.

Golfweek will chronicle every conference championship that grants an automatic bid to NCAA regionals for the winner, with all the info below. This page goes in chronological order – with the first championships to finish at the top – and will be updated every time a conference championship concludes. There is also a section for the men’s side, found here.

Keep up with all the conference championship action below.

• • •

Big South

April 13-15: The Patriot GC at Grand Harbor, Ninety Six, S.C.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Campbell (13-over 877)

Medalist: Isabell Ekstrom, Campbell (3-under 213)

Colonial

April 13-15: Reserve Club at St. James Plantation, Southport, N.C.

Final leaderboard

Winner: College of Charleston (46-over 910)

Medalist: Lyberty Anderson, North Carolina-Wilmington (7-over 223)

AAC

April 15-17: Hammock Beach Resort (Conservatory), Palm Coast, Fla.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Houston (6-over 870)

Medalist: *Taryn Torgerson, Wichita State (5-under 211)

*Won in playoff

Big West

April 15-17: Strawberry Farms GC, Irvine, Calif.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Long Beach State (27-over 879)

Medalist: Jennifer Yu, Long Beach State (Even-par 213)

Missouri Valley

April 15-17: Sand Creek Station GC, Newton, Kan.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Missouri State (23-over 887)

Medalist: Rachel Johnson, Missouri State (1-under 215)

Southern

April 15-17: Moss Creek GC (South), Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Furman (33-over 897)

Medalist: Reona Hirai, Furman (6-over 222)

Sun Belt

April 15-17: The Raven GC, Sandestin, Fla.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Coastal Carolina (20-over 872)

Medalist: Malene Krolboll Hansen, Coastal Carolina (2-under 211)

SWAC

April 16-17: Links on the Bayou GC, Alexandria, La.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Alabama State (50-over 626)

Medalist: Chanelle Avaricio, Alabama State (6-over 150)

WAC

April 16-18: Legacy GC, Phoenix, Ariz.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Grand Canyon (16-over 868)

Medalist: Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (6-under 207)

Southland

April 16-18: Woodforest GC, Montgomery, Texas

Final leaderboard

Winner: Houston Baptist (46-over 898)

Medalist: Kaity Cummings, Houston Baptist (7-over 220)

Mountain West

April 16-18: Mission Hills CC (Dinah Shore Tournament), Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Final leaderboard

Winner: UNLV (8-over 872)

Medalist: Milagros Chaves, San Diego State (3-under 213)

Conference USA

April 16-18: Verandah Club, Fort Myers, Fla.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Texas-San Antonio (10-over 874)

Medalist: Julie Houston, Texas-San Antonio (4-under 212)

Ohio Valley

April 16-18: The Shoals at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Final leaderboard

Winner: Murray State (34-over 898)

Medalist: Valentina Giraldo, Jacksonville State (2-over 218)