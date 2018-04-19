Grayson Murray takes early lead at Valero Texas Open

Here is a recap of the opening round of the Valero Texas Open at AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas:

LEADING: Grayson Murray took the top spot early, and it was good enough to be untouched by day’s end.

Murray went out in the morning wave Thursday and fired a 5-under 67, taking the early clubhouse lead. Some challengers arose in the afternoon, but Murray ultimately finished Round 1 with a one-shot lead.

The 24-year-old entered the week coming off a missed cut at the RBC Heritage, but he had posted back-to-back T-14s in his previous two starts. He earned his first, and only to date, PGA Tour win at last year’s Barbasol Championship.

Murray started Thursday birdie-birdie and ended the same way. He had seven birdies on the day versus a single double bogey.

CHASING: Five players sit right behind in a tie for second at 4 under. That quintet would be Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Keegan Bradley, Chesson Hadley and Matt Atkins. Five more players are T-7 at 3 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Not Adam Scott’s best day (see more below), but driving it on the fringe just right of the green on a 363-yard par 4 is cool. Scott only made par on the hole, unfortunately.

The par-4 17th is playing 363 yards today. Adam Scott just got there in ONE. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JwwxSm9kCi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 19, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Zach Johnson is tied for 12th after an opening 70. … Matt Kuchar fires a 1-under 71, as does Jim Furyk, to sit T-21. … Defending champion Kevin Chappell fires an Even-par 72 and is tied for 35th. … Sergio Garcia is T-87 after an opening 74. … Scott posts a 75 and is T-107.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air second-round coverage from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Eastern.