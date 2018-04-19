Live blog: 2018 Valero Texas Open, Round 1

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Valero Texas Open, played at the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

“I guess now I feel like even more of a Texan than I felt even before. It's a good state.” https://t.co/uuXh4wOKXy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 19, 2018

• • •

Valero Texas Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 5 (4:02 p.m. ET): Steve Marino starts his round birdie-eagle-birdie. What a beginning! At 4 under, he’s now just one back.

UPDATE NO. 4 (2:05 p.m. ET): Murray birdies his final hole for a 5-under 67. He’s the leader in the clubhouse and overall by two.

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:45 p.m. ET): Grayson Murray now leads alone at 4 under, he has one hole to play. Leader in the clubhouse is Andrew Landry, who fired a 3-under 69. Beau Hossler is the only other player sub-par in the clubhouse, as he fired a 1-under 71.

UPDATE NO. 2 (10:35 a.m. ET): Geoff Ogilvy, Grayson Murray and Richy Werenski now all co-lead at 3 under.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9 a.m. ET): Beau Hossler is tied for the early lead at 2 under. He, J.B. Holmes and Michael Thompson are in front in the really early proceedings here in San Antonio. The early top of the leaderboard…

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js