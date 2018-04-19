The Forecaddie: NCAA to consider potential recruiting changes, including reshaping of unofficial visits

The days of rolling out the red carpet for high school freshman and sophomore golf recruits on unofficial visits could be over.

The Forecaddie has confirmed that the NCAA Board of Directors will meet April 25 to discuss three recruiting proposals brought forward by the NCAA Division I Council. One proposal calls for no unofficial visits for prospective student athletes prior to Sept. 1 of their junior years of high school. If approved, the new rule would take effect immediately.

Currently, high-level junior golfers are taking unofficial visits to several schools as freshmen and sophomores. While the recruit must pay for the expenses of these visits, there are no rules on who the recruit can talk with once on campus. Not only do the recruits meet with coaches, but they often speak with people in the athletic and academic departments, take tours of the campus and facilities, attend sporting events and more.

They are treated like royalty, as The Man Out Front likes to say.

But should this new rule go into effect, all of these elaborate presentations would end until Sept. 1 of the recruit’s junior year, when, under a second proposed rule, the recruit would be allowed to take an official visit. (Official visits are currently only permitted starting on the first day of a recruit’s senior year.)

The third proposed change prohibits recruiting conversations with prospective student athletes participating in institutional camps or clinics prior to Sept. 1 of their junior years.

So how does this change recruiting? Notice all the 14- and 15-year-old golfers committing to schools these days? Well, The Forecaddie predicts we’ll start seeing less of that – possibly much less.