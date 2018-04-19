The Forecaddie: PNC signs multi-year extension as title sponsor of PNC Father/Son Challenge

There’s nothing quite like the annual PNC Father/Son Challenge, which is why The Forecaddie was thrilled to learn the event will be sticking around in his home residence of Orlando.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has served as the title sponsor since 2012 and extended its contract for a multi-year deal announced Thursday by IMG and NBC Sports. That means The Man Out Front can continue to catch all the action from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes, where the 2018 installment will be held Dec. 14-16.

“The PNC Father/Son Challenge long ago became one of my family’s favorite tournaments,” Jack Nicklaus said. “I have had the pleasure of playing with my sons, and last year, partnering with my 15-year-old grandson GT was a thrill. I am delighted the event — a uniquely special one to us fathers and grandfathers, and perhaps to the many fans out there watching from home or outside the ropes — will continue for many years to come.”

Nicklaus and his grandson GT made plenty of memories in last year’s Father/Son Challenge, which clearly prepared them for greatness at Augusta National. Nicklaus was brought to tears when GT made an ace on the final hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest earlier this month, and we’re hoping for an encore performance at the Ritz-Carlton come December.

The tournament has seen plenty of feel-good moments over the years, including David Duval ending a 15-year victory drought when he won it alongside stepson Nick Karavites in 2016. Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr. are the defending champs after playing the event for the first time in 2017.

“The PNC Father/Son Challenge allows fans to see golf’s legends playing the game they love alongside those they love most,” IMG vice chairman Alastair Johnston said. “We are grateful for PNC’s ongoing support of this unique tournament and we look forward to returning to Orlando to celebrate golf and family for many years to come.”