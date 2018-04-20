Baylor's Matthew Perrine wins 2018 Byron Nelson Award

After being named a finalist for the 2018 Byron Nelson Award last month, Baylor senior Matthew Perrine called the legendary Nelson “a role model to all college golfers and someone we should all strive to be more like everyday.”

Perrine practices what he preaches, not only making an impact on the golf course but off of it, as well. For his well-rounded efforts, the Austin, Texas, native was named Friday as the winner of the Nelson Award presented by Srixon/Cleveland Golf, in cooperation with the Four Seasons Resort and Club Las Colinas, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“It is an incredible honor to be the 2018 Byron Nelson Award recipient,” Perrine said. “Mr. Nelson left behind the legacy of being not only one of the games greatest players but also that of being the greatest role model for all young golfers. I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to live up to the legacy of Mr. Nelson in the years to come.”

Candidates for the Nelson Award must be a graduating senior and the selection committee considers equally a nominee’s entire collegiate academic and golf career as well as his character and integrity while in college. Particular consideration will be given to a nominee’s good citizenship, as portrayed by Mr. Byron Nelson over the course of his life and golf career.

Perrine, who transferred from Auburn after his freshman year, is the only senior on Bears head coach Mike McGraw’s team. McGraw called Perrine an easy choice as team captain. Perrine has a 71.17 stroke average and has played 16 of 30 rounds at par or better this season. Twenty-eight of those rounds have counted toward Baylor’s team score. Perrine has posted three top-5 finishes among seven top-25s.

As a junior, he was a third-team Ping All-American and for his college career he has a 71.89 scoring average, fourth best in school history, and 15 top-10s. He enters the Big 12 Championship on a streak of 33 consecutive tournaments played as part of the Baylor lineup.

The accounting major is a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar and two-time first-team All-Big 12 Academic All-American. He is also a four-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and three-time Baylor Dean’s List selection.

“I’m a very competitive person, both on the course and in the classroom,” Perrine said. “It’s not fun to get a test grade back and not be near the top of the class.”

Off the golf course, Perrine has been active with Feed My Starving Children and the Jason Dufner Foundation. Last fall he organized and hosted a bingo night for residents at a retirement community in Waco, Texas.