VIDEO: Jesper Parnevik makes insane par after hitting rocks, playing over bridge

There aren’t really words to describe this one.

So without getting too much into this, Jesper Parnevik came to the par-3 15th in the second round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge needing to find land.

This event is a team format that switches between four-ball and alternate shot. It was four-ball on the back nine Friday and Jeff Maggert, Parnevik’s partner, had already hit his tee shot in the water.

Pressure on, Jesper. He delivered by barely finding land and then producing one of the most extraordinary pars ever.

One of the most amazing pars you'll ever see. Well done, @JesperParnevik.@BassProLegends pic.twitter.com/iimNRzsvyE — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 20, 2018

As we said, pretty impossible to describe.

Just know that on Parnevik’s recovery shot, it may’ve actually been tougher than it looked because he had to deal with avoiding a tree branch, too.

The pair had led after the first round and dropped to a tie for eighth at 10 under after a 2-under second day.

But they’re still just three back with two days to go. And if they do end up winning, we think we know at least one key moment they’ll point to.