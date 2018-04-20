Live blog: 2018 Valero Texas Open, Round 2

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Valero Texas Open, played at the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Friday, 1-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 8:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-6 p.m.

Superb San Antonio scenery. Experience the beauty captured in Round 1. 📸 https://t.co/7uaoeL3Yr0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 20, 2018

Valero Texas Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 2 (12:05 p.m. ET): Zach Johnson is on fire and is your new leader at 8 under. Here’s a look at the top of the leaderboard.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:20 a.m. ET): Ryan Moore birdies No. 1 to move to 5 under. That ties him for the lead with Grayson Murray.

