Oklahoma State still unanimous No. 1, Oklahoma looms in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State University Athletics Oklahoma State University Athletics

Oklahoma State still unanimous No. 1, Oklahoma looms in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Men

Oklahoma State still unanimous No. 1, Oklahoma looms in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

The favorites for this year’s NCAA Championship and the winners of the 2017 version are making themselves known.

Once again, Oklahoma State is a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 21 first-place votes this time. But archrival Oklahoma is gaining.

The defending national champions jumped from No. 8 to No. 3 in the latest rankings. That means the Sooners are getting closer and closer to the top. Cal rose from No. 10 to 7.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released May 4.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points      Prev     
1 Oklahoma State (21) 525 1
2 Texas A&M 493 2
3 Oklahoma 475 8
4 Vanderbilt 474 4
5 Georgia Tech 424 3
6 Alabama 420 7
7 California 401 10
8 Auburn 358 11
9 Florida 357 6
10 LSU 340 12
11 Baylor 325 9
12 Texas Tech 280 5
13 Illinois 267 13
14 Stanford 237 18
15 Texas 226 15
16 Clemson 216 14
17 Arkansas 187 19
18 Arizona State 152 22
19 North Carolina 141 24
20 Florida State 138 17
21 Kentucky 96 NR
22 UNLV 79 23
23 South Florida 68 20
24 USC 64 16
25 Kent State 33 NR

Dropped From Ranking: South Carolina (25), UCLA (21)

Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 13; UCLA, 13; Wake Forest, 9; Duke, 5; Oregon, 2; Penn State, 2; Pepperdine, 2; Arizona, 1; Ole Miss, 1; Northwestern, 1

Division II

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points      Prev     
1 West Florida (15) 423 1
2 Florida Southern (2) 410 2
3 Nova Southeastern 361 3
4 Barry 343 4
5 Florida Tech 342 6
6 Lynn 327 7
7 Newberry 305 4
8 South Carolina-Aiken 297 9
9 Limestone 282 8
10 Columbus State 221 10
11 Colorado-Colorado Springs 216 13
12 Rollins 211 14
13 Arkansas Tech 193 18
14 Saint Leo 180 12
15 Chico State 167 15
16 Cal State-Monterey Bay 160 11
17 Lander 121 16
18 Carson-Newman 91 19
19 Lincoln Memorial 81 17
20 St. Mary’s (Texas) 74 24
21 Grand Valley State 72 22
21 Young Harris 72 22
23 Texas A&M Commerce 67 21
24 Central Missouri 61 25
25 Central Oklahoma 51 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Lee (20)

Others Receiving Votes: Indianapolis, 45; California Baptist, 38; Missouri-St. Louis, 30; Lee, 24; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24; Valdosta State, 19; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 17; Charleston, 17; Missouri Western State, 15; Dixie State, 14; Saginaw Valley State, 14; Simon Fraser, 14; Winona State, 13; Delta State, 13; North Greenville, 13; Cal State-San Marcos, 11; Stanislaus State, 10; Coker, 9; Cal State-East Bay, 9; Wilmington, 9; Oklahoma Christian, 8; Lindenwood, 7; Mount Olive, 5; St. Edward’s, 5; Wayne State (Mich.), 5; Maryville, 4; Sonoma State; 4; Harding, 1

Division III

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points      Prev     
1 Methodist (5) 380 1
2 Huntingdon (5) 379 2
3 Emory (2) 363 3
4 St. Thomas (Minn.) (3) 347 4
5 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 324 8
6 Texas-Tyler 319 7
7 Concordia (Texas) 305 6
8 Guilford 299 5
9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 271 9
10 Southwestern (Texas) 242 10
11 Hope 234 14
12 Saint John’s (Minn.) 227 11
13 Washington and Lee 197 12
14 Greensboro 184 13
15 North Carolina-Wesleyan 178 20
16 Wittenberg 149 17
17 Rhodes 124 15
18 Kenyon 119 19
19 La Verne 117 23
20 California Lutheran 78 22
21 Oglethorpe 76 16
22 Sewanee 69 21
23 Redlands 57 18
24 Gustavus Adolphus 24 NR
24 Pacific Lutheran 24 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Carnegie Mellon (25), Trinity (Conn.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: NYU, 17; Trinity (Conn.), 13; Hampden-Sydney, 12; RPI, 12; Carnegie Mellon, 10; Rochester, 8; Calvin, 5; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 5; Ohio Wesleyan, 5; McDaniel, 4; Texas Lutheran, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 3; Husson, 3; LaGrange, 3; Trinity (Texas), 3; Augsburg, 2; Mary Washington, 2; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2; Piedmont, 1

NAIA

Rank      School (First-place votes)            Points      Prev     
1 Oklahoma City (10) 274 1
2 Texas Wesleyan 262 2
3 Dalton State (1) 256 3
4 Coastal Georgia 236 4
5 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 223 6
6 Wayland Baptist 210 6
7 Keiser 204 5
8 British Columbia 200 8
9 Victoria 177 9
10 Taylor 174 10
11 Point 157 13
12 Rocky Mountain 154 11
13 William Woods 148 12
14 Our Lady of the Lake 125 14
15 Lindsey Wilson 103 NR
16 Cardinal Stritch 100 16
17 Lewis-Clark State 96 17
18 Morningside 72 21
19 William Penn 60 19
20 The Master’s University 57 20
21 Reinhardt 42 NR
22 Corban 38 22
23 SCAD Savannah 37 NR
24 University of the Cumberlands 36 NR
25 Lawrence Tech 30 15

Dropped From Ranking: Bellevue (25), Faulkner (23), William Carey (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 25; Columbia College, 24; Webber International, 15; Faulkner, 11; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 10; Grand View, 10; William Carey, 4; Indiana Wesleyan, 2; Mount Mercy, 2; St. Ambrose, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank      School (First-place votes)      Points      Prev     
1 Indian Hills (5) 50 1
2 Eastern Florida State 42 4
3 Midland 40 2
4 Iowa Western 30 5
5 Dodge City 22 NR
6 McLennan 20 3
7 Odessa 16 NR
8 Western Texas 13 7
8 New Mexico JC 13 9
10 Central Alabama 12 6

Dropped From Ranking: Hutchinson (10), Wallace State (7)

Others Receiving Votes: Hutchinson, 10; Wallace State, 6; Barton, 1

NJCAA Division II

Rank     School (First-place votes)     Points     Prev    
1 South Mountain (2) 44 1
2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (1) 38 2
3 Meridian (1) 37 4
4 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 36 2
5 Tyler JC 31 4
6 Kirkwood CC 24 6
6 Mesa 24 7
8 Abraham Baldwin 11 NR
8 Parkland CC 11 8
8 Walters State JC 11 9

Dropped From Ranking: Des Moines Area

Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 5; Owens, 1

