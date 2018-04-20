Oklahoma State still unanimous No. 1, Oklahoma looms in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

The favorites for this year’s NCAA Championship and the winners of the 2017 version are making themselves known.
Once again, Oklahoma State is a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 21 first-place votes this time. But archrival Oklahoma is gaining.
The defending national champions jumped from No. 8 to No. 3 in the latest rankings. That means the Sooners are getting closer and closer to the top. Cal rose from No. 10 to 7.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released May 4.
Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:
Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma State (21)
|525
|1
|2
|Texas A&M
|493
|2
|3
|Oklahoma
|475
|8
|4
|Vanderbilt
|474
|4
|5
|Georgia Tech
|424
|3
|6
|Alabama
|420
|7
|7
|California
|401
|10
|8
|Auburn
|358
|11
|9
|Florida
|357
|6
|10
|LSU
|340
|12
|11
|Baylor
|325
|9
|12
|Texas Tech
|280
|5
|13
|Illinois
|267
|13
|14
|Stanford
|237
|18
|15
|Texas
|226
|15
|16
|Clemson
|216
|14
|17
|Arkansas
|187
|19
|18
|Arizona State
|152
|22
|19
|North Carolina
|141
|24
|20
|Florida State
|138
|17
|21
|Kentucky
|96
|NR
|22
|UNLV
|79
|23
|23
|South Florida
|68
|20
|24
|USC
|64
|16
|25
|Kent State
|33
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: South Carolina (25), UCLA (21)
Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 13; UCLA, 13; Wake Forest, 9; Duke, 5; Oregon, 2; Penn State, 2; Pepperdine, 2; Arizona, 1; Ole Miss, 1; Northwestern, 1
Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (15)
|423
|1
|2
|Florida Southern (2)
|410
|2
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|361
|3
|4
|Barry
|343
|4
|5
|Florida Tech
|342
|6
|6
|Lynn
|327
|7
|7
|Newberry
|305
|4
|8
|South Carolina-Aiken
|297
|9
|9
|Limestone
|282
|8
|10
|Columbus State
|221
|10
|11
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|216
|13
|12
|Rollins
|211
|14
|13
|Arkansas Tech
|193
|18
|14
|Saint Leo
|180
|12
|15
|Chico State
|167
|15
|16
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|160
|11
|17
|Lander
|121
|16
|18
|Carson-Newman
|91
|19
|19
|Lincoln Memorial
|81
|17
|20
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|74
|24
|21
|Grand Valley State
|72
|22
|21
|Young Harris
|72
|22
|23
|Texas A&M Commerce
|67
|21
|24
|Central Missouri
|61
|25
|25
|Central Oklahoma
|51
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Lee (20)
Others Receiving Votes: Indianapolis, 45; California Baptist, 38; Missouri-St. Louis, 30; Lee, 24; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24; Valdosta State, 19; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 17; Charleston, 17; Missouri Western State, 15; Dixie State, 14; Saginaw Valley State, 14; Simon Fraser, 14; Winona State, 13; Delta State, 13; North Greenville, 13; Cal State-San Marcos, 11; Stanislaus State, 10; Coker, 9; Cal State-East Bay, 9; Wilmington, 9; Oklahoma Christian, 8; Lindenwood, 7; Mount Olive, 5; St. Edward’s, 5; Wayne State (Mich.), 5; Maryville, 4; Sonoma State; 4; Harding, 1
Division III
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Methodist (5)
|380
|1
|2
|Huntingdon (5)
|379
|2
|3
|Emory (2)
|363
|3
|4
|St. Thomas (Minn.) (3)
|347
|4
|5
|Illinois Wesleyan (1)
|324
|8
|6
|Texas-Tyler
|319
|7
|7
|Concordia (Texas)
|305
|6
|8
|Guilford
|299
|5
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|271
|9
|10
|Southwestern (Texas)
|242
|10
|11
|Hope
|234
|14
|12
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|227
|11
|13
|Washington and Lee
|197
|12
|14
|Greensboro
|184
|13
|15
|North Carolina-Wesleyan
|178
|20
|16
|Wittenberg
|149
|17
|17
|Rhodes
|124
|15
|18
|Kenyon
|119
|19
|19
|La Verne
|117
|23
|20
|California Lutheran
|78
|22
|21
|Oglethorpe
|76
|16
|22
|Sewanee
|69
|21
|23
|Redlands
|57
|18
|24
|Gustavus Adolphus
|24
|NR
|24
|Pacific Lutheran
|24
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Carnegie Mellon (25), Trinity (Conn.) (24)
Others Receiving Votes: NYU, 17; Trinity (Conn.), 13; Hampden-Sydney, 12; RPI, 12; Carnegie Mellon, 10; Rochester, 8; Calvin, 5; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 5; Ohio Wesleyan, 5; McDaniel, 4; Texas Lutheran, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 3; Husson, 3; LaGrange, 3; Trinity (Texas), 3; Augsburg, 2; Mary Washington, 2; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2; Piedmont, 1
NAIA
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (10)
|274
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|262
|2
|3
|Dalton State (1)
|256
|3
|4
|Coastal Georgia
|236
|4
|5
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|223
|6
|6
|Wayland Baptist
|210
|6
|7
|Keiser
|204
|5
|8
|British Columbia
|200
|8
|9
|Victoria
|177
|9
|10
|Taylor
|174
|10
|11
|Point
|157
|13
|12
|Rocky Mountain
|154
|11
|13
|William Woods
|148
|12
|14
|Our Lady of the Lake
|125
|14
|15
|Lindsey Wilson
|103
|NR
|16
|Cardinal Stritch
|100
|16
|17
|Lewis-Clark State
|96
|17
|18
|Morningside
|72
|21
|19
|William Penn
|60
|19
|20
|The Master’s University
|57
|20
|21
|Reinhardt
|42
|NR
|22
|Corban
|38
|22
|23
|SCAD Savannah
|37
|NR
|24
|University of the Cumberlands
|36
|NR
|25
|Lawrence Tech
|30
|15
Dropped From Ranking: Bellevue (25), Faulkner (23), William Carey (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 25; Columbia College, 24; Webber International, 15; Faulkner, 11; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 10; Grand View, 10; William Carey, 4; Indiana Wesleyan, 2; Mount Mercy, 2; St. Ambrose, 1
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (5)
|50
|1
|2
|Eastern Florida State
|42
|4
|3
|Midland
|40
|2
|4
|Iowa Western
|30
|5
|5
|Dodge City
|22
|NR
|6
|McLennan
|20
|3
|7
|Odessa
|16
|NR
|8
|Western Texas
|13
|7
|8
|New Mexico JC
|13
|9
|10
|Central Alabama
|12
|6
Dropped From Ranking: Hutchinson (10), Wallace State (7)
Others Receiving Votes: Hutchinson, 10; Wallace State, 6; Barton, 1
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|South Mountain (2)
|44
|1
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (1)
|38
|2
|3
|Meridian (1)
|37
|4
|4
|Murray State (Okla.) (1)
|36
|2
|5
|Tyler JC
|31
|4
|6
|Kirkwood CC
|24
|6
|6
|Mesa
|24
|7
|8
|Abraham Baldwin
|11
|NR
|8
|Parkland CC
|11
|8
|8
|Walters State JC
|11
|9
Dropped From Ranking: Des Moines Area
Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 5; Owens, 1
