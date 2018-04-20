Oklahoma State still unanimous No. 1, Oklahoma looms in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

The favorites for this year’s NCAA Championship and the winners of the 2017 version are making themselves known.

Once again, Oklahoma State is a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll – earning all 21 first-place votes this time. But archrival Oklahoma is gaining.

The defending national champions jumped from No. 8 to No. 3 in the latest rankings. That means the Sooners are getting closer and closer to the top. Cal rose from No. 10 to 7.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released May 4.

Here are the polls for Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA Divisions I and II:

Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (21) 525 1 2 Texas A&M 493 2 3 Oklahoma 475 8 4 Vanderbilt 474 4 5 Georgia Tech 424 3 6 Alabama 420 7 7 California 401 10 8 Auburn 358 11 9 Florida 357 6 10 LSU 340 12 11 Baylor 325 9 12 Texas Tech 280 5 13 Illinois 267 13 14 Stanford 237 18 15 Texas 226 15 16 Clemson 216 14 17 Arkansas 187 19 18 Arizona State 152 22 19 North Carolina 141 24 20 Florida State 138 17 21 Kentucky 96 NR 22 UNLV 79 23 23 South Florida 68 20 24 USC 64 16 25 Kent State 33 NR

Dropped From Ranking: South Carolina (25), UCLA (21)

Others Receiving Votes: North Florida, 13; UCLA, 13; Wake Forest, 9; Duke, 5; Oregon, 2; Penn State, 2; Pepperdine, 2; Arizona, 1; Ole Miss, 1; Northwestern, 1

Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (15) 423 1 2 Florida Southern (2) 410 2 3 Nova Southeastern 361 3 4 Barry 343 4 5 Florida Tech 342 6 6 Lynn 327 7 7 Newberry 305 4 8 South Carolina-Aiken 297 9 9 Limestone 282 8 10 Columbus State 221 10 11 Colorado-Colorado Springs 216 13 12 Rollins 211 14 13 Arkansas Tech 193 18 14 Saint Leo 180 12 15 Chico State 167 15 16 Cal State-Monterey Bay 160 11 17 Lander 121 16 18 Carson-Newman 91 19 19 Lincoln Memorial 81 17 20 St. Mary’s (Texas) 74 24 21 Grand Valley State 72 22 21 Young Harris 72 22 23 Texas A&M Commerce 67 21 24 Central Missouri 61 25 25 Central Oklahoma 51 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Lee (20)

Others Receiving Votes: Indianapolis, 45; California Baptist, 38; Missouri-St. Louis, 30; Lee, 24; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 24; Valdosta State, 19; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 17; Charleston, 17; Missouri Western State, 15; Dixie State, 14; Saginaw Valley State, 14; Simon Fraser, 14; Winona State, 13; Delta State, 13; North Greenville, 13; Cal State-San Marcos, 11; Stanislaus State, 10; Coker, 9; Cal State-East Bay, 9; Wilmington, 9; Oklahoma Christian, 8; Lindenwood, 7; Mount Olive, 5; St. Edward’s, 5; Wayne State (Mich.), 5; Maryville, 4; Sonoma State; 4; Harding, 1

Division III

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Methodist (5) 380 1 2 Huntingdon (5) 379 2 3 Emory (2) 363 3 4 St. Thomas (Minn.) (3) 347 4 5 Illinois Wesleyan (1) 324 8 6 Texas-Tyler 319 7 7 Concordia (Texas) 305 6 8 Guilford 299 5 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 271 9 10 Southwestern (Texas) 242 10 11 Hope 234 14 12 Saint John’s (Minn.) 227 11 13 Washington and Lee 197 12 14 Greensboro 184 13 15 North Carolina-Wesleyan 178 20 16 Wittenberg 149 17 17 Rhodes 124 15 18 Kenyon 119 19 19 La Verne 117 23 20 California Lutheran 78 22 21 Oglethorpe 76 16 22 Sewanee 69 21 23 Redlands 57 18 24 Gustavus Adolphus 24 NR 24 Pacific Lutheran 24 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Carnegie Mellon (25), Trinity (Conn.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: NYU, 17; Trinity (Conn.), 13; Hampden-Sydney, 12; RPI, 12; Carnegie Mellon, 10; Rochester, 8; Calvin, 5; Mary Hardin-Baylor, 5; Ohio Wesleyan, 5; McDaniel, 4; Texas Lutheran, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 3; Husson, 3; LaGrange, 3; Trinity (Texas), 3; Augsburg, 2; Mary Washington, 2; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 2; Piedmont, 1

NAIA

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (10) 274 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 262 2 3 Dalton State (1) 256 3 4 Coastal Georgia 236 4 5 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 223 6 6 Wayland Baptist 210 6 7 Keiser 204 5 8 British Columbia 200 8 9 Victoria 177 9 10 Taylor 174 10 11 Point 157 13 12 Rocky Mountain 154 11 13 William Woods 148 12 14 Our Lady of the Lake 125 14 15 Lindsey Wilson 103 NR 16 Cardinal Stritch 100 16 17 Lewis-Clark State 96 17 18 Morningside 72 21 19 William Penn 60 19 20 The Master’s University 57 20 21 Reinhardt 42 NR 22 Corban 38 22 23 SCAD Savannah 37 NR 24 University of the Cumberlands 36 NR 25 Lawrence Tech 30 15

Dropped From Ranking: Bellevue (25), Faulkner (23), William Carey (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Bellevue, 25; Columbia College, 24; Webber International, 15; Faulkner, 11; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 10; Grand View, 10; William Carey, 4; Indiana Wesleyan, 2; Mount Mercy, 2; St. Ambrose, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Indian Hills (5) 50 1 2 Eastern Florida State 42 4 3 Midland 40 2 4 Iowa Western 30 5 5 Dodge City 22 NR 6 McLennan 20 3 7 Odessa 16 NR 8 Western Texas 13 7 8 New Mexico JC 13 9 10 Central Alabama 12 6

Dropped From Ranking: Hutchinson (10), Wallace State (7)

Others Receiving Votes: Hutchinson, 10; Wallace State, 6; Barton, 1

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 South Mountain (2) 44 1 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (1) 38 2 3 Meridian (1) 37 4 4 Murray State (Okla.) (1) 36 2 5 Tyler JC 31 4 6 Kirkwood CC 24 6 6 Mesa 24 7 8 Abraham Baldwin 11 NR 8 Parkland CC 11 8 8 Walters State JC 11 9

Dropped From Ranking: Des Moines Area

Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 5; Owens, 1