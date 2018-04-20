Rory McIlroy on if he'll win the Masters: 'I truly believe it'll happen'

Is Rory McIlroy’s quest to win the Masters doomed? The man himself is confident that’s not the case.

McIlroy recently sat down for a CNN interview with Shane O’Donoghue, and he reflected on the most recent Masters as well as his shot at one day winning the event.

The Northern Irishman has won four majors, but a Masters victory has eluded him. Already he’s had four attempts to finish off the Career Grand Slam as well at Augusta National, but he has come up empty each time.

In a bit of irony, it appeared that the Masters would actually be McIlroy’s first major title, as he took a four-shot lead into Sunday at the 2011 edition. But he closed in 80 to plummet to a tie for 15th.

The 28-year-old has continued to post a strong record at Augusta, with five straight top 10s there after a T-5 showing earlier this month. But he still hasn’t got that win.

Yet, he remains patient and fully believing that green jacket will one day come his way.

“It’ll happen. I truly believe it’ll happen, I play that golf course well enough. Five top 10s in a row, I’ve given myself a chance, it didn’t quite work out,” McIlroy said. “But just the more I keep putting myself in those positions, you know, sooner or later it is going to happen for me.”

Plenty of success in golf can be tied to self-belief, so it’s a good sign to see that McIlroy has not lost his confidence in his ability to win at Augusta.

As for this most recent Masters, where McIlroy was in the final group and missed a crucial eagle putt early Sunday on his way to a stumbling 74, the Northern Irishman has good vibes overall.

But that doesn’t mean he lacks regrets.

“I look upon the (2018) Masters as a very positive week,” McIlroy said. “I got myself in a great position after three days and I was still three behind going into the final day. Patrick Reed did enough, and if anything a bit disappointed that I didn’t put him under enough pressure early on.”

McIlroy has been stuck on four majors for almost four years now, as his last major title came at the 2014 PGA Championship.

But don’t be surprised if that drought ends soon.

“My game’s in good enough shape I believe that I can go to the next three majors with a lot of confidence in my game, knowing that hopefully I’ll have three more chances to get another major this year,” McIlroy said.

You can see the full interview here.