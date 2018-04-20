VIDEO: Sergio Garcia chucks driver into bushes on way to bizarre bogey

Sergio Garcia most definitely plays with passion, and that can boil over.

There was the time last year he slammed his putter and took it out of play at TPC Boston. That came just months after the Spaniard hurt himself swinging in frustration at gorse.

Add another one to the tally. Here’s Garcia chucking his driver during Friday’s second round at the Valero Texas Open:

First off, and there’s truly no snark here, that was an impressively smooth toss.

But otherwise, this was a messy situation.

Apparently, Garcia tossed his offending club so deep into the bushes that it took north of a minute to find. Then, Garcia hit a horrible chip shot for his second. Despite his driver reaction, he was just left of the par-4 green off the tee, but his chip went running right across the surface. From there, he chipped to the fringe, some 12 feet beyond the cup.

He got down in two from there for a strange bogey.

Garcia dropped to Even par for the day with that five and 2 over for the tournament. He would par his last four holes (his round started at No. 10) to get in at 2-over 146.

As it stands, Garcia is T-85 and one back of making the cut. Matters could change this afternoon on a difficult course, but it seems for now that this bogey may cost the Spaniard a weekend spot.

That would be tough, but then again Garcia recently made a 13 on a hole during the Masters.

So it can certainly be worse than this. But for Garcia, April 2018 is certainly turning out to be way less of a joy ride than April 2017.