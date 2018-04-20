Zach Johnson, Ryan Moore share 36-hole lead at Valero Texas Open

Here is a recap of the second round of the Valero Texas Open at the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas:

LEADING: Zach Johnson was blazing hot on Friday, and he pushed right to the top.

He started his second round on No. 10 and reeled off four straight birdies from Nos. 12-15, added another at the 17th, an additional one at the first and then eagled the fifth after holing a greenside bunker shot.

He was 8 under for the day at that point. But a closing bogey cost him the solo lead. Johnson finished with a 7-under 65, pushing him to 9 under. But Ryan Moore would make three late birdies in his round for a 67 that also got him to 9 under.

Moore enters the week having posted top 30s in each of his last three starts, among those a T-5 at Bay Hill. Johnson hasn’t been quite as in form, having failed to finish in the top 30 in his last three starts. But he also hasn’t missed a cut since August.

Oh, and Johnson is a two-time winner at this event, having captured it back-to-back in 2008 and ’09. Heading into the weekend, a third victory almost a decade later feels very much possible.

CHASING: Grayson Murray, the first-round leader, puts up a 3-under 69 but is now one back. He’s tied for third at 8 under alongside Andrew Landry. Martin Laird jumped 59 spots to a tie for fifth at 6 under thanks to a 65. Ben Crane rocketed up 30 spots to T-5 after a 66. David Hearn is also T-5 at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Here’s that eagle from ZJ…

SHORT SHOTS: Chris Kirk fires a 66 to jump 56 spots to T-8 at 5 under. That group at 5 under also includes Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley, who have a matching 68-71 slate so far. … Nicholas Lindheim (67) and Andrew Putnam (68) both move well up on Friday to a tie for 18th at 3 under. … Joaquin Niemann, the former World No. 1 amateur making his pro debut, is impressing as he fires a 70 to sit in a tie for 25th at 2 under. … Ernie Els is also at 2 under after a second-round 69. … David Lingmerth rockets 66 spots to T-41 at 1 under thanks to a Friday 68. … Kevin Chappell posts his second straight 72. The defending champ is even par and T-48. … Xander Schauffele posts a second-round 70 to make the cut on the number at 1 over. Even more impressive was Lanto Griffin, who fired a 67 to do the same. … Sergio Garcia goes 74-72 to miss the cut by one. His second round included a bizarre bogey that started with him chucking his driver into some bushes. … Adam Scott goes 75-73 to miss the cut comfortably.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. Eastern and CBS will have it from 3-6 p.m. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.