Barack Obama to become honorary member at country club in Chicago

Barack Obama’s rotation of golf course memberships continues to grow.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, the former president has accepted honorary membership at Beverly Country Club – based in Chicago’s South Side.

It’s not even the first of Obama membership news in 2018, as it was revealed in January that he and George W. Bush had become members at The Floridian in Palm City, Fla. Last October, a report stated that Obama had accepted membership at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md.

It had previously been reported that Obama had joined Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va.

Obama’s newest club is a Donald Ross course with a strong history that includes Western Opens won by Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

The course is a former top 100 member on Golfweek‘s Best Classic Courses list, and Golfweek noted three years ago that Beverly could be a spot for Obama post-presidency.

As the Tribune points out, Beverly is known as a diverse club, with various ethnicities, races, faiths and political parties in the makeup. Both genders are also present.

With the honorary membership arrangement, Obama won’t have to pay an initiation fee or dues. Apparently he has also requested locker 44 at the club.

When it comes to acquiring golf course memberships, it’s not a bad idea to be a former president.