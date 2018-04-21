Club: TaylorMade TP Black Copper putters

Price: $199 with Lamkin Black Crossbone Pistol grip; $219 with SuperStroke Pistol 1.0 GT grip

Specs: 303 stainless steel with aluminum face insert

Available: April 20

When Rory McIlroy caught fire at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and putted lights out Sunday to win at Bay Hill, the putter he used was a TaylorMade TP Collection Soto that had an antique finish that was much darker than the satin finish standard on the TP Collection putters. TaylorMade is now making that putter available, along with the Juno (a heel-toe-weighted blade), the Ardmore and the Mullen (a pair of mid-size mallets) as it releases the TP Black Copper family.

The first TP Collection putters were released in 2016. They were classic-looking blades and mallets that featured an aluminum and polymer-grooved face insert. The Black Copper putters have the same True Roll insert with grooves that slope downward at a 45-degree angle to grab the ball at impact and pull upward to create forward spin.

Sole weights in the bottom of the club are designed to allow TaylorMade and custom fitters to increase or decrease the head’s overall weight to match a player’s preferences or achieve a desired swing weight.

The four TP Black Copper putters have a dark, non-glare finish that is hand polished. With use, the finish may oxidize in high-wear areas, which will add to the rustic look.