Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry share 54-hole lead at Valero Texas Open

Here is a recap of the third round of the Valero Texas Open at the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas:

LEADING: Zach Johnson needed a final-hole birdie, but he got it to stay in front.

The two-time champion here ends Saturday right where he began: Tied for the lead. Johnson stalled on the front nine in Round 3 but closed in a flawless 4-under 32.

A 6-foot birdie putt at the last ensured a 68 and allowed him to stay tied for the lead. He’s there at the top at 13 under alongside Andrew Landry, who posted a third-round 67.

Landry went bogey-free for the day and posted late birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 to also get in at 13 under.

Landry was in a playoff earlier this year at the CareerBuilder Challenge but lost to Jon Rahm. The Arkansas Razorbacks product is still looking for his first PGA Tour win. Johnson will be going for his 13th.

CHASING: Trey Mullinax had quite a day. He finished his round eagle-par-birdie-birdie-eagle for a back-nine 29, a course-record 10-under 62 and the outright lead at that time. His 12-under figure would not hold up as the lead score, but Mullinax goes from seven back and T-25 to one back and solo third entering the final day. Ryan Moore, the other 36-hole co-leader aside Johnson, is solo fourth at 11 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: A part of that late run from Mullinax was this chip-in for birdie at the 16th…

SHORT SHOTS: Sean O’Hair fires a 65 to reach 9 under. He’s tied for fifth there alongside Jimmy Walker (67). … Grayson Murray, the 18-hole leader, is tied for ninth at 8 under. He fired a 72 in Round 3. … Joaquin Niemann, the World No. 1 amateur turned pro making his debut in the paid ranks, fires a 5-under 67 to jump 14 spots to a tie for 11th at 7 under. … Billy Horschel and Beau Hossler are also 7 under. … Kevin Chappell, the defending champion, posts a third-round 67 to rocket 28 spots to a tie for 20th at 5 under.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:45 p.m. Eastern and CBS will have it from 3-6 p.m.