USA Today Sports

What Andrew Landry said after winning the 2018 Valero Texas Open

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Here’s what Andrew Landry had to say after winning the 2018 Valero Texas Open for his first PGA Tour title:

On his experience Sunday in trying to close out the win:

“Today was a grind, especially on the back nine, and didn’t hit that great of a wedge shot (on 18), but good two-putt there. So we’ll take it.”

On what this means going forward:

“We’re trying to get to the Tour Championship this year and that’s kind of been my goal still. We still have a lot of work to do, but this definitely helped.”

