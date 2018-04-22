What Andrew Landry said after winning the 2018 Valero Texas Open

Here’s what Andrew Landry had to say after winning the 2018 Valero Texas Open for his first PGA Tour title:

On his experience Sunday in trying to close out the win:

“Today was a grind, especially on the back nine, and didn’t hit that great of a wedge shot (on 18), but good two-putt there. So we’ll take it.”

On what this means going forward:

“We’re trying to get to the Tour Championship this year and that’s kind of been my goal still. We still have a lot of work to do, but this definitely helped.”