Andrew Landry earns first PGA Tour win at Valero Texas Open

Here is a recap of the final round of the Valero Texas Open at the AT&T Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas:

WINNER: Another Razorback is a PGA Tour winner.

Andrew Landry started birdie-birdie-birdie in the final round to take control, and he held on from there. After starting the day tied for the lead with Zach Johnson, Landry opened up a four-shot lead at 17 under in the middle of the front nine. But his lead was down to one after Trey Mullinax birdied No. 11 and Landry bogeyed. The lead was still one until Mullinax chunked a pitch into a bunker at the 17th, which led to an untimely bogey.

Landry’s lead was now two heading to the 72nd hole. A par at the last closed out a two-shot win.

This is Landry’s maiden PGA Tour victory in just his 32nd career start on the circuit, and he does it in his native state of Texas. He was in a playoff earlier in 2018 at the CareerBuilder Challenge but lost to Jon Rahm. Landry won on the Web.com Tour in 2017 on his way to a fourth-place finish on the money list. Now with his PGA Tour card, he’s taken advantage.

Landry, 30, first made a name for himself on the pro level when he contended deep into the 2016 U.S. Open before finishing T-15. The ex-Arkansas golfer follows the lead of former college teammate Austin Cook in earning his first PGA Tour win this season.

Landry does this on the same day the Arkansas women’s golf team captured the SEC Championship, too. Pretty cool.

JUST MISSED: Mullinax will be thinking about the 71st hole for some time. A day after a course-record 62, Mullinax made six birdies in his first 11 holes Sunday and put himself one back at 16 under. But he made a series of pars from there and then chunked a pitch right into a bunker at the short par-4 17th. He couldn’t get up and down, a bogey that put him two shots behind. Still, he ties for second at 15 under. Sean O’Hair gets in at 15 under as well thanks to a final-round 66 that included a chip-in for birdie at the last.

SHOT OF THE DAY: What a finish, Sean!

Birdie-birdie finish for Sean O'Hair to cap off a round of 66. It also moves him to T2 on the leaderboard.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/wtLXw1xmVK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 22, 2018

SHORT SHOTS: Joaquin Niemann, the former World No. 1 amateur, makes a splash in his pro debut. He closes in back-to-back 67s to finish in solo sixth at 12 under. … Zach Johnson, a 54-hole co-leader and two-time winner here, closes in 72 for a solo fifth at 14 under. … Ryan Moore places solo seventh at 11 under. … Billy Horschel ties for 11th at 9 under. … Grayson Murray, the 18-hole leader, finishes the week in a tie for 16th at 7 under. … Kevin Chappell, the defending champion, ties for 30th at 3 under.

