Euro Tour power rankings - April 23-29

Here are the Golfweek European Tour golf power rankings for April 23-29, 2018:

10. Paul Dunne

Missed cut in Morocco, but notched three consecutive top-5s before that.

9. Paul Casey

Missed his first cut since the 2017 Sony Open last week at Harbour Town, but still enjoying a nice season – mostly on the PGA Tour, though.

8. Tyrrell Hatton

Hasn’t played well since Masters, but does have three top-10s in European Tour events, including a pair of top-3s.

7. Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Owns a win and two WGC top-5s this season on the European Tour. Celebrating in Thailand by racing sports cars.

6. Justin Rose

Has done most of his damage this season on the PGA Tour, but earned some Race to Dubai points with T-12 at Augusta National.

5. Alex Levy

Makes a big jump with Trophee Hassan II victory, his fourth finish of T-7 or better in European Tour events this season.

4. Henrik Stenson

Swede has cracked the top 8 in five of last seven worldwide events and is climbing back up the world rankings.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Third in Race to Dubai and hasn’t finished worse than T-17 in a European Tour event this season.

2. Rory McIlroy

Said in a recent CNN interview he still believes he’ll win a green jacket. He’ll certainly give himself plenty of chances to win more this season.

1. Jon Rahm

Took a week off after Spanish Open win and will team with Wes Bryan at Zurich Classic.