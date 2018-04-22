> THE FORECADDIE
Brooks Koepka is back and ready to mash drives
> BY THE NUMBERS
Distance off the tee really does pay dividends (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA: Andrew Landry comes up big for first Tour win at Valero Texas Open (Kilbridge)
EURO TOUR: Alexander Levy overtakes Alvaro Quiros to win Trophee Hassan II (Associated Press)
LPGA TOUR: Moriya Jutanugarn writes her L.A. story with LPGA victory (Nichols)
WEB.COM TOUR: Eric Axley wins rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic (Kilbridge)
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Kirk Triplett, Paul Broadhurst win Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Kilbridge)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Hideki Matsuyama
19. Patrick Cantlay
18. Sergio Garcia
17. Tony Finau
16. Henrik Stenson
LPGA
10. Jin Young Ko
9. Michelle Wie
European Tour
10. Paul Dunne
9. Paul Casey
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
No easy answers for LPGA with addition of Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Don’t count out the always-confident Ian Poulter (Tait)
> COLLEGES
Conference championship winners and losers (Casey)
> JUNIORS
Claycomb gives back to golf with Mason Cup (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
Tale of the tape: Topgolf vs. Drive Shack (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
ESPN hits heights with ‘A Mountain to Climb’ (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
Variety should be the spice that shakes up pro golf (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Team play returns to Big Easy (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Tyler Lecka/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press; Power Rankings: John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports (Mickelson); Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports (Korda); Jamie Squire/Getty Images (McIlroy); LPGA Perspective: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports; Euro Perspective: Stacy Revere/Getty Images; Colleges: @RazorbackWGolf; Juniors: David Cannon/Getty Images; Golf Life: Topgolf Orlando; Media: ESPN Front Row; The 19th Hole: Chris Graythen/Getty Images; Above: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments