Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

April 23, 2018

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

April 23, 2018

Digital Edition

April 23, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

US Open-Erin Hills-Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is back and ready to mash drives

> BY THE NUMBERS

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 04: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 4, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Distance off the tee really does pay dividends (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Apr 22, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Andrew Landry tries on the winning pair of cowboy boots after winning the Valero Texas Open golf tournament at TPC San Antonio - AT&T Oaks Course. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

PGA: Andrew Landry comes up big for first Tour win at Valero Texas Open (Kilbridge)

EURO TOUR: Alexander Levy overtakes Alvaro Quiros to win Trophee Hassan II (Associated Press)

LPGA TOUR: Moriya Jutanugarn writes her L.A. story with LPGA victory (Nichols)

WEB.COM TOUR: Eric Axley wins rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic (Kilbridge)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS:  Kirk Triplett, Paul Broadhurst win Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

Mar 29, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Phil Mickelson of the United States sets up his putt on the tenth green during first round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

20. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Patrick Cantlay

18. Sergio Garcia

17. Tony Finau

16. Henrik Stenson

15-1. Click here

Mar 29, 2018; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Jessica Korda tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration women's golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA

10. Jin Young Ko

9. Michelle Wie

8-1. Click here

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland locates his ball in the flowers on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

European Tour

10. Paul Dunne

9. Paul Casey

8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

No easy answers for LPGA with addition of Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

HUMBLE, TX - APRIL 01: Ian Poulter of England celebrates after making a putt to win the Houston Open in a playoff at the Golf Club of Houston on April 1, 2018 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Don’t count out the always-confident Ian Poulter (Tait)

> COLLEGES

Conference championship winners and losers (Casey)

> JUNIORS

EDISON, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Canon Claycomb of the United States in action during the final day singles matches in the 2017 Junior President's Cup at the Plainfield Country Club on September 26, 2017 in Edison, New Jersey. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Claycomb gives back to golf with Mason Cup (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

Tale of the tape: Topgolf vs. Drive Shack (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

ESPN hits heights with ‘A Mountain to Climb’ (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

TV times for the 2017 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in New Orleans

Variety should be the spice that shakes up pro golf (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE


Team play returns to Big Easy (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Tyler Lecka/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press; Power Rankings: John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports (Mickelson); Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports (Korda); Jamie Squire/Getty Images (McIlroy); LPGA Perspective: Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports; Euro Perspective: Stacy Revere/Getty Images; Colleges: @RazorbackWGolf; Juniors: David Cannon/Getty Images; Golf Life: Topgolf Orlando; Media: ESPN Front Row; The 19th Hole: Chris Graythen/Getty Images; Above: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

> LAST TIME

BREAKING THROUGH

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home