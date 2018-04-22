Instructor Claude Harmon III posted a video Saturday to Twitter showing one of his prized pupils, Brooks Koepka, hitting a driver on the range at The Floridian in Palm City, Fla. The video was accompanied with this caption: “So good to see @BKoepka doing this again!!”

So good to see @BKoepka doing this again!! pic.twitter.com/2ZwBoQw0Jx — Claude Harmon III (@CH3golf) April 21, 2018

The Forecaddie seconds that statement. That last time we saw Koepka in action was in early January at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Of course, The Man Out Front got to see Koepka make some big swings Friday at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, S.C.

Koepka, who didn’t touch a club for about 15 weeks as he recovered from a partially torn tendon in his left wrist, was the special guest for Nike Night at the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. He spent some time on the range Friday afternoon, shortly after the Associated Press reported he would end his hiatus and team with Marc Turnesa at this week’s Zurich Classic.

(Koepka explained the reason he didn’t reunite with his little brother, Chase, in the event – the pair finished T-5 last year – was because there were no sponsor exemptions left by the time Koepka committed.)

After one swing with a junior competitor’s wedge, Koepka headed to Sage Valley’s 18th green to put on a putting clinic for the 54 players. He then moved indoors for a Q&A and some games, including Pop-A-Shot and a little pingpong. Koepka also showed off his U.S. Open trophy.

In seven previous years at Sage Valley, no Nike guest had played Sage Valley’s three lighted dormie holes with the juniors. But Koepka accepted the challenge from some juniors and played three holes under the lights, two par 4s and a par 3. On one of the par 4s, Koepka ripped a drive about 330 yards into a front greenside bunker, nearly driving the green and sending the juniors into a Snapchat frenzy on the tee box.

It was a pretty impressive poke for Koepka considering he didn’t even return to hitting balls until this month. Most importantly, Koepka appeared to be in no pain, which is no doubt exciting for the game of golf.

Watching Koepka mash golf balls on Tour is one of TMOF’s favorite pastimes. And this week in the Big Easy it will be back on display.

Bombs away! Gwk