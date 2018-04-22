LPGA power rankings - April 23-29

Here are the Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of April 23-29, 2018:

10. Jin Young Ko

Lost her grandfather suddenly and withdrew from Hawaii. Nearly pulled off a victory the next week in his memory.

9. Michelle Wie

Played her last six holes in 6 over at Wilshire Country Club to plummet down the board to T-55.

8. Sung Hyun Park

Second missed cut in four starts for last year’s co-POY. Only one top-10 on the season.

7. So Yeon Ryu

\Transitioned from technique to feel in L.A. and something clicked. Fourth-place finish best of the year.

6. Brooke Henderson

Abysmal 79 in Round 2 at Wilshire sent her packing.

5. Jessica Korda

Hasn’t finished worse than T-26 this season. Leads the tour in putting.

4. Ariya Jutanugarn

The week belonged to big sister Moriya. Don’t be surprised if a pumped Ariya feeds off the win.

3. Lexi Thompson

Still not entirely comfortable on the greens. T-12 on a course that does not reward length.

2. Shanshan Feng

A whopping 37 putts in Round 1 and 33 in Round 4 at L.A. Open.

1. Inbee Park

A trio of top-three finishes in five starts for the HOFer. Leads the tour in rounds under par.