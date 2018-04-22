LPGA power rankings - April 23-29

Here are the Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of April 23-29, 2018:
10. Jin Young Ko
Lost her grandfather suddenly and withdrew from Hawaii. Nearly pulled off a victory the next week in his memory.
9. Michelle Wie
Played her last six holes in 6 over at Wilshire Country Club to plummet down the board to T-55.
8. Sung Hyun Park
Second missed cut in four starts for last year’s co-POY. Only one top-10 on the season.
7. So Yeon Ryu
\Transitioned from technique to feel in L.A. and something clicked. Fourth-place finish best of the year.
6. Brooke Henderson
Abysmal 79 in Round 2 at Wilshire sent her packing.
5. Jessica Korda
Hasn’t finished worse than T-26 this season. Leads the tour in putting.
4. Ariya Jutanugarn
The week belonged to big sister Moriya. Don’t be surprised if a pumped Ariya feeds off the win.
3. Lexi Thompson
Still not entirely comfortable on the greens. T-12 on a course that does not reward length.
2. Shanshan Feng
A whopping 37 putts in Round 1 and 33 in Round 4 at L.A. Open.
1. Inbee Park
A trio of top-three finishes in five starts for the HOFer. Leads the tour in rounds under par.
