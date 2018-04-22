Here is a recap of the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. It was won by Kirk Triplett and Paul Broadhurst at the Buffalo Ridge Springs/Top of the Rock Par 3, course in Ridgedale, Mo.

Winners: Kirk Triplett/Paul Broadhurst

Money: $171,000 each

Score: 24-under 194

Buzz: Triplett holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, securing the win for he and Broadhurst over the team of Tom Lehman and Bernhard Langer. Triplett and Broadhurst shot 6-under 48 in the fourth and final round, which featured alternate shot on the front nine and best ball on the back at Top of the Rock Par 3. Langer, still winless this year, and Lehman birdied five of their last seven holes to force a playoff. … Triplett now has six senior victories while Broadhurst, the 2016 Senior British Open Championship winner, has three.