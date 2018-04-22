Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Champions: Kirk Triplett, Paul Broadhurst win Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf

RIDGEDALE, MO - APRIL 22: Kirk Triplett (L) of the United States and Paul Broadhurst of England pose with the winner's trophy after winning a one hole playoff during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge held at Top of the Rock on April 22, 2018 in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images) Michael Cohen/Getty Images

PGA Tour Champions: Kirk Triplett, Paul Broadhurst win Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf

Digital Edition

PGA Tour Champions: Kirk Triplett, Paul Broadhurst win Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf

Here is a recap of the PGA Tour Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. It was won by Kirk Triplett and Paul Broadhurst at the  Buffalo Ridge Springs/Top of the Rock Par 3, course in Ridgedale, Mo.

Winners: Kirk Triplett/Paul Broadhurst

Money: $171,000 each

Score: 24-under 194

Buzz: Triplett holed out from a bunker for birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, securing the win for he and Broadhurst over the team of Tom Lehman and Bernhard Langer. Triplett and Broadhurst shot 6-under 48 in the fourth and final round, which featured alternate shot on the front nine and best ball on the back at Top of the Rock Par 3. Langer, still winless this year, and Lehman birdied five of their last seven holes to force a playoff. … Triplett now has six senior victories while Broadhurst, the 2016 Senior British Open Championship winner, has three.

, , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home