PGA Tour power rankings - April 23-29

Here are Golfweek’s PGA Tour power rankings for April 23-29, 2018:

20. Hideki Matsuyama

Still waiting for him to get back in contention after he missed time with a wrist injury this year.

19. Patrick Cantlay

Will look to build off T-7 finish at RBC Heritage as he teams with Masters champion Patrick Reed at Zurich Classic.

18. Sergio Garcia

Coming off his second consecutive missed cut, and will look to regroup alongside countryman Rafa Cabrera Bello in New Orleans.

17. Tony Finau

We all saw those ankle photos on social media, but Finau is well enough to partner with fellow Utah native Daniel Summerhays at Zurich.

16. Henrik Stenson

Swede has notched three top-6s in a row on Tour and now reunites with Ryder Cup partner Justin Rose in New Orleans.

15. Alex Noren

Another guy taking off some time as he looks to shake his missed cut at Masters.

14. Brian Harman

Tour’s leader in top-10 finishes at seven, yet is just 17th in the FedEx Cup standings.

13. Paul Casey

Aside from missed cut at RBC Heritage, he’s had a nice season, including finally getting back in the winner’s circle at Valspar.

12. Patrick Reed

Masters champ puts green jacket celebration on hold to partner with Patrick Cantlay at Zurich.

11. Rickie Fowler

Built a lot of confidence from his runner-up finish at Augusta National. We should see him back next week at Wells Fargo.

10. Tiger Woods

Still no word on when he’ll return, though he did officially commit to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

9. Rory McIlroy

Enjoying some time off after T-5 finish at Masters. Recently said he still believes he’ll complete career Grand Slam.

8. Bubba Watson

Looking for a third win on Tour this season as he joins forces with Matt Kuchar in the Big Easy.

7. Jordan Spieth

Gaining confidence after back-to-back top-3 finishes, and now will team with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer at Zurich.

6. Jon Rahm

The Spaniard will partner with Wesley Bryan at Zurich after taking a week off following a win at his home open.

5. Jason Day

Nothing better than T-20 in last three Tour starts, but he’ll team with young Aussie Ryan Ruffels in New Orleans.

4. Phil Mickelson

Didn’t finish better than T-17 in three consecutive weeks following his win in Mexico, so he’s taking some time to recharge.

3. Justin Rose

Recovered from poor outing in Houston to post T-12 at Masters. Now he’ll play Zurich alongside partner Henrik Stenson.

2. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 is resting up following his T-16 finish at Harbour Town.

1. Justin Thomas

Two-time winner and FedEx Cup leader is playing Zurich with another Alabama product, Bud Cauley.