Web.com Tour: Eric Axley wins rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic

Here is a recap of the 2018 Web.com Tour North Mississippi Classic, won by Eric Axley at The Country Club of Oxford, Oxford, Miss.

Winner: Eric Axley

Money: $99,000

Score: 12-under 204

Buzz: Axley was declared the winner Sunday after rain wiped out the scheduled fourth round, shortening the tournament to 54 holes. Axley, who turned 44 Sunday, was three shots ahead of Willy Wilcox, Sebastian Munoz and Kyoung-Hoon Lee after shooting 4-under 68 in Round 3. It was Axley’s first professional victory in 12 years, his last coming at the 2006 Valero Texas Open. His only prior Web.com Tour win came at the 2005 Rex Hospital Open, back when it was still called the Nationwide Tour. Landry has five career top-10 finishes and one win in 192 PGA Tour starts and played his last full season there in 2015.