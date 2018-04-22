Man arrested after chasing, striking woman with golf club and hitting police officer

There’s more than one way to use a golf club, but our advice: Stick to the conventional on the links.

Per the Columbus, Ga., based Ledger-Enquirer, a 59-year-old man was reported chasing and attacking a woman with a golf club late last Sunday night. When a police officer arrived, he was struck as well.

According to a witness, Lawrence Smith was chasing and yelling at a woman and striking her on the arms with a golf club. When police arrived at the scene at Annette Avenue in Columbus, an officer commanded Smith to drop the club to no avail.

A Taser was fired at the suspect, and then the officer tackled him. During the resulting struggle, the officer, Zachary Cole, said Smith struck him on the left shoulder.

Smith was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, including one against an officer, one count of terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer and disorderly conduct.

He plead not guilty to the charges Tuesday.