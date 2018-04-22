Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 30: Kevin Kisner reacts to his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 30, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Here is the schedule of notable professional golf tournaments for the week of April 23, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
When: April 26-29
Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

LPGA

What: LPGA Mediheal Championship
When: April 26-29
Where: Lake Merced Golf Club, San Francisco

European Tour

What: Volvo China Open
When: April 26-29
Where: Topwin Golf & Country Club, Beijing

Web.com Tour

What: United Leasing & Finance Championship
When: April 26-29
Where: Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

