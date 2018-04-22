Here is the schedule of notable professional golf tournaments for the week of April 23, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

When: April 26-29

Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

LPGA

What: LPGA Mediheal Championship

When: April 26-29

Where: Lake Merced Golf Club, San Francisco

European Tour

What: Volvo China Open

When: April 26-29

Where: Topwin Golf & Country Club, Beijing

Web.com Tour

What: United Leasing & Finance Championship

When: April 26-29

Where: Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.