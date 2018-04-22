Here is the schedule of notable professional golf tournaments for the week of April 23, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
When: April 26-29
Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
LPGA
What: LPGA Mediheal Championship
When: April 26-29
Where: Lake Merced Golf Club, San Francisco
European Tour
What: Volvo China Open
When: April 26-29
Where: Topwin Golf & Country Club, Beijing
Web.com Tour
What: United Leasing & Finance Championship
When: April 26-29
Where: Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
