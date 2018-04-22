Digital Edition
Scoreboard: April 16-22, 2018

Brentley Romine

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio, Texas, April 19-22

Winner: Andrew Landry | Full results, earnings

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, April 19-22

Winner: Alex Levy | Full results, earnings

Web.com Tour

North Mississippi Classic

CC of Oxford (Miss.), April 19-22

Winner: Eric Axley | Full results, earnings

LPGA

Hugel-JTBC LA Open

Wilshire CC, Los Angeles, April 19-22

Winner: Moriya Jutanugarn | Full results, earnings

• • •

Other pro tours

• • •

College men

Old Waverly Collegiate

Old Waverly GC, West Point, Miss., April 16-17

Winner: LSU | Full results

West Coast Championship

Riverside CC, Provo, Utah, April 16-18

Winner: Pepperdine | Full results

ACC Championship

Old North State Club, New London, N.C., April 20-22

Winner: Georgia Tech | Full results

Big South Championship

The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C., April 20-22

Winner: Liberty | Full results

Ivy League Championship

Aronimink GC, Newton Square, Pa., April 20-22

Winner: Yale | Full results

Colonial Athletic Association Championship

Lonnie Poole GC, Raleigh, N.C., April 20-22

Winner: UNCW | Full results

MAAC Championship

Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 20-22

Winner: Iona | Full results

Mountain West Championship

Omni Tuscon National, Tuscon, Ariz., April 20-22

Winner: UNLV | Full results

• • •

College women

Big West Championship

Strawberry Farms GC, Irvine, Calif., April 15-17

Winner: Long Beach State | Full results

Sun Belt Championship

The Raven GC, Sandestin, Fla., April 15-17

Winner: Coastal Carolina | Full results

American Athletic Championship

Hammock Beach GC, Palm Coast, Fla., April 15-17

Winner: Houston | Full results

Conference USA Championship

The Verandah CC, Fort Myers, Fla., April 16-18

Winner: Texas-San Antonio | Full results

Mountain West Championship

Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif., April 16-18

Winner: UNLV | Full results

Ohio Valley Conference Championship

RTJ at the Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Ala., April 16-18

Winner: Murray State | Full results

Southland Championship

Woodforest GC, Montgomery, Texas, April 16-18

Winner: Houston Baptist | Full results

WAC Championship

Legacy GC, Phoenix, April 16-18

Winner: Grand Canyon | Full results

West Coast Championship

Carlton Oaks GC, Santee, Calif., April 16-18

Winner: BYU | Full results

SEC Championship

Greystone GC, Birmingham, Ala., April 18-20

Winner: Arkansas | Full results

MAC Championship

Naperville (Ind.) CC, April 20-22

Winner: Kent State | Full results

Big 12 Championship

Dallas Athletic Club, April 20-22

Winner: Texas | Full results

Big Ten Championship

TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio, April 20-22

Winner: Michigan State | Full results

Big East Championship

Callawassie (S.C.) Island Club, April 20-22

Winner: Georgetown | Full results

Big Sky Championship

Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev., April 20-22

Winner: Idaho | Full results

Ivy League Championship

Metedeconk National GC, Jackson, N.J., April 20-22

Winner: Princeton | Full results

MAAC Championship

Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 20-22

Winner: Albany | Full results

Northeast Championship

LPGA International (Hills), Daytona Beach, Fla., April 20-22

Winner: Fairleigh Dickinson | Full results

Patriot League Championship

U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Md., April 20-22

Winner: Navy | Full results

Junior

Junior Invitational at Sage Valley

Sage Valley GC, Graniteville, S.C., April 19-21

Winner: Akshay Bhatia | Full results

• • •

