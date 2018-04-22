Scoreboard: April 16-22, 2018

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:
PGA Tour
Valero Texas Open
TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio, Texas, April 19-22
Winner: Andrew Landry | Full results, earnings
European Tour
Trophee Hassan II
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco, April 19-22
Winner: Alex Levy | Full results, earnings
Web.com Tour
North Mississippi Classic
CC of Oxford (Miss.), April 19-22
Winner: Eric Axley | Full results, earnings
LPGA
Hugel-JTBC LA Open
Wilshire CC, Los Angeles, April 19-22
Winner: Moriya Jutanugarn | Full results, earnings
Other pro tours
- PGA Tour Champions: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf
- PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Molino Canuelas Championship
- Japan Tour: Panasonic Open Championship
- Sunshine Tour: Zimbabwe Open
- China Tour: Colorful Yunnan Classic
- Korean PGA: Dongbu Insurance Promy Open
College men
Old Waverly Collegiate
Old Waverly GC, West Point, Miss., April 16-17
Winner: LSU | Full results
West Coast Championship
Riverside CC, Provo, Utah, April 16-18
Winner: Pepperdine | Full results
ACC Championship
Old North State Club, New London, N.C., April 20-22
Winner: Georgia Tech | Full results
Big South Championship
The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C., April 20-22
Winner: Liberty | Full results
Ivy League Championship
Aronimink GC, Newton Square, Pa., April 20-22
Winner: Yale | Full results
Colonial Athletic Association Championship
Lonnie Poole GC, Raleigh, N.C., April 20-22
Winner: UNCW | Full results
MAAC Championship
Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 20-22
Winner: Iona | Full results
Mountain West Championship
Omni Tuscon National, Tuscon, Ariz., April 20-22
Winner: UNLV | Full results
College women
Big West Championship
Strawberry Farms GC, Irvine, Calif., April 15-17
Winner: Long Beach State | Full results
Sun Belt Championship
The Raven GC, Sandestin, Fla., April 15-17
Winner: Coastal Carolina | Full results
American Athletic Championship
Hammock Beach GC, Palm Coast, Fla., April 15-17
Winner: Houston | Full results
Conference USA Championship
The Verandah CC, Fort Myers, Fla., April 16-18
Winner: Texas-San Antonio | Full results
Mountain West Championship
Mission Hills CC, Rancho Mirage, Calif., April 16-18
Winner: UNLV | Full results
Ohio Valley Conference Championship
RTJ at the Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Ala., April 16-18
Winner: Murray State | Full results
Southland Championship
Woodforest GC, Montgomery, Texas, April 16-18
Winner: Houston Baptist | Full results
WAC Championship
Legacy GC, Phoenix, April 16-18
Winner: Grand Canyon | Full results
West Coast Championship
Carlton Oaks GC, Santee, Calif., April 16-18
Winner: BYU | Full results
SEC Championship
Greystone GC, Birmingham, Ala., April 18-20
Winner: Arkansas | Full results
MAC Championship
Naperville (Ind.) CC, April 20-22
Winner: Kent State | Full results
Big 12 Championship
Dallas Athletic Club, April 20-22
Winner: Texas | Full results
Big Ten Championship
TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio, April 20-22
Winner: Michigan State | Full results
Big East Championship
Callawassie (S.C.) Island Club, April 20-22
Winner: Georgetown | Full results
Big Sky Championship
Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev., April 20-22
Winner: Idaho | Full results
Ivy League Championship
Metedeconk National GC, Jackson, N.J., April 20-22
Winner: Princeton | Full results
MAAC Championship
Walt Disney World Resort (Magnolia), Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 20-22
Winner: Albany | Full results
Northeast Championship
LPGA International (Hills), Daytona Beach, Fla., April 20-22
Winner: Fairleigh Dickinson | Full results
Patriot League Championship
U.S. Naval Academy GC, Annapolis, Md., April 20-22
Winner: Navy | Full results
Junior
Junior Invitational at Sage Valley
Sage Valley GC, Graniteville, S.C., April 19-21
Winner: Akshay Bhatia | Full results
