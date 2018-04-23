Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Bernhard Langer won't defend Senior PGA title because of son's graduation

Bernhard Langer Getty Images

Bernhard Langer won't defend Senior PGA title because of son's graduation

Bernhard Langer won't defend Senior PGA title because of son's graduation

Bernhard Langer will not defend his Senior PGA Championship title next month at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Mich.

The 60-year-old Langer, who bested Vijay Singh by a shot last spring at Trump National outside Washington, D.C., will instead attend his son Jason’s high-school graduation in South Florida.

Jason Langer will play golf at Penn this fall.

“Family comes first in my life, so I have to be there to celebrate,” Langer said Monday during the media day for the May 24-27 senior major.

Last summer Phil Mickelson skipped the U.S. Open at Erin Hills to attend the high-school graduation of his daughter Amanda.

Langer has posted three runner-up finishes in eight starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, but has yet to win.

