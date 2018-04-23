High-school golfer attacked by goose on Ohio golf course – and the photos are insane

Watch out for that goose!

A high-school golfer from Michigan was competing at Highland Meadows Golf Course in Sylvania, Ohio, just over the Michigan-Ohio border, when he learned just how mean geese can be.

“The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway,” read a post on the Blissfield Community Schools Athletics Twitter account, @BlissfieldAthletics. “To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose hanging out on the far right thought differently.”

The goose, judging by the photos, proceeded to attack one unlucky golfer.

According to Blissfield’s Twitter, the kid was unhurt – well, except for his pride.

Let this be a lesson to everyone. Don’t mess with this birdie.