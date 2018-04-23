Report: Detroit close to getting a PGA Tour event

The PGA Tour could be coming to the Motor City.

The Tour is reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would add a Detroit stop on the Tour schedule, an anonymous source with knowledge of discussions told The Detroit News.

The report says that if a deal is finalized, it would likely begin in 2019, be played in the summer (maybe as a replacement for The National? The Tiger Woods-hosted event near Washington, D.C., is without a title sponsor this year) and be hosted at Detroit Golf Club. Quicken Loans, which sponsored The National in 2014-17, is also a favorite to be the new event’s title sponsor. The News reported that Quicken Loans had told the Tour that “its priority is a tournament in Detroit.”

Detroit Golf Club declined comment while Quicken Loans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city of Detroit hasn’t hosted a Tour event since the 2009 Buick Open at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, Mich. (Warwick Hills is set to host a PGA Tour Champions tournament, The Ally Challenge, this September.) Prior to 2010, the Detroit area had played host to a Tour event every year since 1958. The Motor City Open is the area’s oldest tournament, first played in 1948 and last played in 1962.