Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets is struggling this season at the plate – and he sees the cure for his batting ills lying somewhere on a golf course.

Cespedes, who is hitting just .195 after 20 games with a major-league leading 37 strikeouts, believes his production at the plate is suffering due in part to a lack of golf.

“In previous seasons, one of the things I did when I wasn’t going well was to play golf,” he tells James Wagner of the New York Times. “This year, I’m not playing golf.”

Cespedes cut down on the number of rounds of golf he had been playing since defecting from Cuba in 2011 because of injury concerns. He only played 81 games in 2017. This past offseason, he changed his workout procedures. Like many athletes following the lead of Tom Brady, Cespedes is shifting his efforts to pliability, hydration, yoga and running. He has moved away from lifting heavy weights.

Cespedes’ numbered peaked along with the N.L. champion Mets in 2015. He hit 35 home runs and added 105 RBI. He is trying to match his swing from three years ago, the Times reported, and believes golf could help him achieve that.

“There are a lot of good hitters, when they’re going bad and in a slump, the first thing they do to get out of it is go play golf,” Cespedes prophetically told the Times during spring training.

Golf has had long had a nefarious and unproven reputation for damaging the swings of baseball players.

But the game also provides needed solace for some ballplayers during a long and often arduous season.

Cespedes has not played golf since last June, but is planning to return to the game, eventually. The Mets have allowed Cespedes to make his own decision in terms of playing golf or not playing golf.

“With golf, I had to keep my hands inside and keep watching the ball in order to hit it well,” he told the Times in Spanish. “I think that helped me.”