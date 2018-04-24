Birdies aren't the only creatures you'll find on the golf course

The PGA Tour returns to TPC Louisiana this week. The presence of alligators on the Zurich Classic course is as much a norm as birdies or eagles.

The course even boasts a three-legged version of the apex predator reptile named Tripod (below).

Gators are just one creature that has become common place on greens and fairways during the age of social media. And they have plenty of competition for the prime viewing spots.

A goose attack on a high school player in Michigan the other day enjoyed a viral trip on the internet thanks to a few amazing photos.

An alligator-Burmese python melee earlier this year drew a crowd as they fought for survival on the 10th hole at The Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples, Fla.

And at least once, the python went solo:

Where there are snakes, mongooses often follow.

When a snake and mongoose do tangle, only one is likely to escape in tact. Former European pro Pro Andrew Coltart caught such a showdown on video prior to The European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in South Africa this past November.

That same event featured Ian Poulter feeding a troop of monkeys.

Our own Geoff Shackelford shared a tale of a moose who purportedly attacked a golfer and his bag on a course in Sweden last July:

Golfer Pablo Larrazabal called a 2014 hornet attack at the Malaysian Open “my scariest moment.” The Spaniard was quickly surrounded by a swarm of about 30-40 insects and was forced to jump into the water for sanctuary.

“They were three times the size of bees. They were huge,” he said at the time. “I didn’t know what to do. My caddy told me to run, so I start running like a crazy guy, but the hornets were still there, so the other players told me to jump in the lake. I ran to the lake, threw my scorecard down, took off my shoes and jumped in the water.”

The PGA Tour compiled a top 10-animal-encounters-on-the-pro-circuit video four years ago. Take note of the event featured in the first clip:

That’s right, the 2008 Zurich Classic.