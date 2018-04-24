The five African-American women who say they were discriminated against Saturday at Grandview Golf Club in Dover Township, Pa., — in terms of both race and gender — said Tuesday a second statement from the club signifies a “backpedaling” and “backtracking” by the club.

“I don’t know why they changed their story,” Carolyn Dow, one of the five women, told the York Daily Record.

In the second statement on Monday, the club references conversations staff had with the women about pace of play, stating “During the second conversation we asked members to leave as per our policy noted on the scorecard, voices escalated, and police were called to ensure an amicable resolution.”

However, a statement released by co-owner JJ Chronister on Sunday has what the women have said is a vastly different tone, stating in part, “We are disappointed that this situation occurred and regret that our members were made to feel uncomfortable in any way.”

“They are spinning this story,” said another of the group, Sandra Harrison. “They’re grabbing at straws. That’s not how to get a resolution … all it’s going to do is cause more contention.”

The women — Sandra Thompson, 50; Myneca Ojo, 56; sisters Harrison, 59, and Dow, 56, and Karen Crosby, 58 — said Tuesday they are experienced golfers and that they were in fact keeping the pace of play.

On Saturday, they said they were at first told they were not keeping the pace of play by former York County Commissioner Steve Chronister, who they said told them he was the club’s owner.

Later, they were confronted by Steve Chonister and son and co-owner Jordan Chronister, who is married to JJ Chronister, who told them they had taken too long of a break between the first and second halves of the course. They were then asked to leave, offered their membership money refunded, and the police were called.

“It definitely sounds like they’re backtracking,” said Crosby. “I don’t apologize to people I don’t think I’ve wronged. All of a sudden, the message is changing, because we did not consent to the meeting on Sunday.”

Northern York County Regional Police Chief Mark Bentzel said Monday no charges were filed against two women who stayed to play the remaining nine holes of the course.