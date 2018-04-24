The annual economic generated by the game of golf in the United States has reached $84.1 billion, according to a study by the World Golf Foundation published Tuesday.

The Foundation released the U.S. Golf Economy Report on the eve of National Golf Day.

The numbers from 2016 showed a 22 percent increase from the last study, which showed a $68.8 billion impact in 2011.

Among the highlights, as noted by Forbes:

1.9 million golf-related jobs

$33.3 billion operating revenue from 15,000 facilities

$25.8 billion from tourism

$7.2 billion from new golf home construction

$6 billion from sales of golf equipment, apparel and media

$2.4 billion from pro tournaments, associations and player endorsements

$3.94 billion in charitable fundraising

Several golf officials are set to hit Washington Wednesday on a lobbying blitz on National Golf Day. The are scheduled to visit members of Congress, in addition to personnel from the Executive Branch and various federal agencies, in an effort to promote the game and highlight its economic impact.