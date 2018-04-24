Redvanly makes another statement with new line

Andrew Redvanly called it “a second coming out party.”

Redvanly, a modern athletic wear company founded in 2013, released its latest collection of men’s and women’s golf apparel this year – and even debuted a fresh-looking website recently.

“This is a collection that we wanted to stand out and grab attention,” said Redvanly, the company’s founder. “We started small, and we’ve been around for a little growing organically. This is a second coming out party for us. We are putting out a line that we’re really excited about. Each year we’re trying to become a little bit bigger.”

Highlights of the new line include men’s polos named Thatcher, Henchman and Stillman – all made with Redvanly’s unique polyester-tencel blend and listed at $92. The Thatcher has received a lot of attention, Redvanly said, standing out with modern prints on the sleeves. The Henchman features a small-dot print throughout the garment. And the Stillman is reminiscent of some of Redvanly’s past polos, just with a new progressive design.

“Our goal with this line was to keep our look but add a few different modern prints,” Redvanly said. “So far people have been loving it.”

In all, the line includes 22 polo options and six outerwear options for men, and 31 options for women between polos, bottoms, dresses and outerwear. Shipping of the line started after the PGA Show in January, and Redvanly has begun focusing on developing strategic partnerships and increasing the brand’s exposure online.

Looking back, Redvanly has certainly found its place in the ever-changing, ultra-competitive landscape of golf apparel.

“This was always the plan,” Redvanly said. “Starting is hard and finishing is even harder. We started by keeping things tight – doing very little, being smart with finances, allowing ourselves to breathe. Now we’ve had enough time to learn all facets of the business and how to separate ourselves.

“And we’re not there yet, either. This is just another step in the road.”