A full list of walk-up songs at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Walk-up music at a PGA Tour event? It’s finally happening this week!

The 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will mark the first time that a PGA Tour event will feature walk-up music, with each of the two-man teams getting a song to choose.

But there is a catch. The first-tee walk-up music will only be played during the weekend, so the teams that make the cut will get to put their walk-up song to use. For those who don’t survive the cut, they will have to lament what could’ve been.

We had some fun with some walk-up song suggestions. But PGATour.com has unveiled the actual list of walk-up songs teams have decided on this week.

You can find that list here and below. Not every team is represented on this list at the moment, this is just the full list to date. We’ll update the list if we hear of any more confirmed choices.

Anyway, here is that list…