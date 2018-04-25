A full list of walk-up songs at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Walk-up music at a PGA Tour event? It’s finally happening this week!
The 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will mark the first time that a PGA Tour event will feature walk-up music, with each of the two-man teams getting a song to choose.
But there is a catch. The first-tee walk-up music will only be played during the weekend, so the teams that make the cut will get to put their walk-up song to use. For those who don’t survive the cut, they will have to lament what could’ve been.
We had some fun with some walk-up song suggestions. But PGATour.com has unveiled the actual list of walk-up songs teams have decided on this week.
You can find that list here and below. Not every team is represented on this list at the moment, this is just the full list to date. We’ll update the list if we hear of any more confirmed choices.
Anyway, here is that list…
|Team
|Song
|Artist
|William McGirt/Sam Burns
|Callin’ Baton Rouge
|Garth Brooks
|Kevin Na/Byeong Hun An
|Make ’em say Uhh
|Master P
|Chris Kirk/J.T. Poston
|Crazy Train
|Ozzy Osbourne
|Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover
|For Whom the Bell Tolls
|Metallica
|Martin Piller/Joel Dahmen
|Lovumba
|Daddy Yankee
|K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi
|Gangnam Style
|PSY
|Ryan Armour/Johnson Wagner
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|C.T. Pan/Zac Blair
|Half Time
|Ying Yang Twins
|Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen
|Africa
|Toto
|Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry
|Right Now
|Van Halen
|Shawn Stefani/John Rollins
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays
|Doo Wa Ditty (Blow That Thing)
|Zapp & Roger
|Keith Mitchell/Stephan Jaeger
|Pizza Guy
|Touch Sensitive
|Ben Silverman/Matt Atkins
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy
|Down Under
|Men at Work
|Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran
|Shipping up to Boston
|Dropkick Murphys
|Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark
|California Love
|Tupac
|Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
|California Love
|Tupac
|Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy
|Young Forever
|Jay Z ft. Mrs. Hudson
|Cody Gribble/John Peterson
|Careless Whisper
|George Michael
|Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly
|As Good As I Once Was
|Toby Keith
|Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Sergio Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello
|The Best
|Tina Turner
|Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
|Gucci Gang
|Lil Pump
|D.A. Points/Kyle Thompson
|Working for the Weekend
|Loverboy
|Mac Hughes/Corey Conners
|Big League
|Tom Cochrane & Red Rider
|Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley
|Circle of Life
|Carmen Twillie
|Shane Lowry/Padraig Harrington
|Beautiful Day
|U2
|Russell Knox/Martin Laird
|Flower of Scotland
|Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger
|Forever
|Drake
|Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin
|Started From the Bottom
|Drake
|Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown
|Slippery
|Migos
|Andrew Landry/Talor Gooch
|Big Poppa
|Notorious BIG
|Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels
|Down Under
|Men at Work
|Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson
|Gold
|Spandau Ballet
|Matt Every/Sam Saunders
|Running With the Devil
|Van Halen
|Jon Rahm/Wesley Bryan
|DNA
|Kendrick Lamar
|Emiliano Grillo/Peter Uihlein
|Mi Gente (Remix)
|J Balvin, Willy William, Busta K.
|Jamie Donaldson/Ross Fisher
|Sweet Disposition
|The Temper Trap
|Harold Varner III/Robert Garrigus
|Ebony and Ivory
|Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder
|Alex Cejka/Ben Crane
|Here I Go Again
|Whitesnake
|Abraham Ancer/Roberto Diaz
|Mexico Lindo y Querido
|Vicente Fernandez
|Xinjun Zhang/Zecheng Dou
|Believe in Myself
|Zero Point Band
