Fan who lived dream meeting Tiger Woods at Masters dies of cancer

A fan who met Tiger Woods at the Masters died Monday in Columbia, S.C., at age 52, but not before he got to fulfill a longtime dream.

Shane Caldwell passed away after battling stage 4 lung cancer. His stepdaughter, Jordan Miller, took to Twitter to announce Caldwell’s death with a heartfelt message.

My angel. Fly high, my sweet superman. 9/16/65-4/23/18 pic.twitter.com/qFpGt37elc — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 24, 2018

Caldwell had survived two bouts with colon cancer prior to his battle with lung cancer, but that wasn’t the only way he inspired.

With the help of a social media campaign by Miller, Caldwell got to live out a dream.

Miller posted several emotional pleas on social media detailing her stepfather’s battle and his longtime fandom of Woods. As Miller’s posts gained attention, Erica Herman (Woods’ girlfriend) got in touch and a plan was put in motion for Caldwell to meet the 14-time major champion during the Masters earlier this month.

That meeting ended up taking place in Woods’ warm-up prior to his first round that Thursday at Augusta National. Woods signed his glove “Stay Strong!! Tiger Woods” and gave it to Caldwell, who was sitting in his wheelchair at the back of the practice range. The pair also chatted for a bit.

“It was pretty emotional,” Caldwell said, according to the Augusta Chronicle. “I went to the PGA in 2012. We were there eight days and we’d be there at 7 o’clock in the morning or late, late night and I never saw him (on the driving range). I just wanted to get him to sign my hat.”

Here was the footage of that Masters meeting:

In case anyone didn’t see the video footage! ♥️♥️ credit to @CBSSportsNet for the video 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/bicAhYmJWG — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 7, 2018

That is for sure a dream come true. And if you don’t get emotional watching footage of Caldwell right after meeting Woods, then you may not have any feelings at all:

This. This right here is all I wanted😭♥️😭♥️ pic.twitter.com/4zHUvtAX0k — Jordan Miller (@jordsierra27) April 5, 2018

Caldwell’s family also arranged for final-round Masters badges so he and loved ones could catch Sunday action as the tournament concluded.

Unfortunately, Caldwell’s cancer would become too strong to fight. According to The State, two weeks ago doctors told the Caldwell family his cancer had become too aggressive to fight. Caldwell chose to stop treatment in order to live out his last days to his fullest.

Thankfully, he got to live out a dream before passing away.

Caldwell is survived by his wife, Renay; daughter, Rachel Caldwell; stepchildren, Jordan Miller, Derek Miller and Heather Miller, and one grandson.

Memorial services are planned for April 28. You can learn more here.