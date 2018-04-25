Full fields, seeds for 2018 NCAA Division I women's golf regionals

The 2018 NCAA Division I women’s golf regional fields were revealed Wednesday. In all, 72 teams and 24 individuals will compete in four regional championships, each set for May 7-9. Each regional will feature 18 teams and six individuals.

The four regional sites are TPC Harding Park in San Francisco; University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas; University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.; and Don Veller Seminole Golf Course and Club in Tallahassee, Fla.

The low six teams and low three individuals not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club on May 18-23 in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are those regional fields:

• • •

Austin Regional

University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Texas

• • •

Madison Regional

University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

• • •

San Francisco Regional

TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif.

• • •

Tallahasssee Regional

Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club, Tallahassee, Fla.