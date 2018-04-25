Jordan Spieth: 'I truly could have shot 59' in final round at Masters

AVONDALE, La. – Jordan Spieth is in New Orleans this week, back in action for the first time since his electric final-round 64 at the Masters.

He and teammate Ryan Palmer tee off at 8:52 a.m. EDT for Round 1 of the Zurich Classic, at which point Spieth will put the solo third Masters result behind him.

Spieth said he didn’t look at any leaderboards that Sunday at Augusta National. Beginning the round nine shots off the lead, he just wanted to play loose and go as low as possible.

He nearly pulled off one of the most remarkable comebacks in major championship history, finishing just two shots behind winner Patrick Reed. Since he was oblivious to it all in real time, Spieth went back and watched the Sunday coverage. He came away thinking that round could have been even more special.

“I actually thought I truly could have shot 59 without doing much more other than making a few more putts,” Spieth said Wednesday. “I put myself in opportunities on each hole to shoot 59 that day, which is really, really cool.”

Spieth said he wanted to learn from the film review. The three-time major winner felt like his swing held up at Augusta National better than it ever has under the gun. He was impressed with how well he hit the driver, especially late in the round when he could sense that he actually had a chance to win the tournament.

On Saturday night he thought he was too far back to have a legit shot, but he proved himself wrong. He also proved he’s still top dog at Augusta, and for future reference he knows a comeback like that is actually doable.

“To have a chance in general was a new experience for me,” Spieth said. “I proved, like I said right afterwards, that in any situation, if you can do it there, then you’re never really out of it if you’re within 10 shots. That’s kind of cool.”

Spieth really struggled with his putting early in the season. He missed the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and seemed to hit a low point after a first-round 76 at the Valspar Championship, where he also missed the cut.

Something clicked in Houston, and he finally got his confidence back after a T-3 finish at the Shell Open the week before the Masters. Now he’s trending in the right direction again and one of three favorites for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock along with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.

“To hit some of those putts under pressure and see some go in I think will be very beneficial going forward this year,” Spieth said. “It very well could be a spark for a really solid year.”

Now Spieth is looking to keep it rolling at the Zurich Classic, where he and Palmer finished fourth a year ago.

“I feel like we have a little unfinished business,” Palmer said.