VIDEO: Kid expertly chips burgers onto grill ... from a roof

You can spice up pretty much anything in life with a little bit of golf. That includes tossing burgers onto a grill.

A pair of New Jersey teenagers named James Dalzell and Michael Mitnick run the Instagram account @thatgolfgrind. The account often shows off trick shots, with one of the latest offerings being a video that may make you hungry.

Here’s a young man chipping burgers onto a grill … from a roof. Just because.

So yeah, if you feel the need to bring something extra to your grilling … well, you’re welcome.